Taiwan reports 76 local COVID cases, 10 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has confirmed 76 new local COVID-19 infections, with four imported cases and 10 deaths, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Saturday (July 3).

Taipei recorded the highest number of new domestic infections of any locality for the second day running, with 48 overall. Meanwhile, New Taipei City confirmed 24 cases.

Taoyuan recorded three new cases and Hsinchu City one. As other regions did not report any new cases, CECC officials expressed their satisfaction with the latest trend.

Of the 76 new cases, 31 were male and 45 were female, according to the CECC. The youngest was under five years of age, and the oldest was in their 70s.

The 10 deceased included five men and five women ranging in age from 50 to 99. All of them had started showing symptoms between May 14 and June 20, had been diagnosed between May 21 and June 30, and died between June 26 and July 2.

The four new imported cases were all Taiwanese. They included a teenage boy returning from the United Kingdom, a man in his 20s arriving from Japan, a woman in her 60s returning from the United States, and a man in his 50s coming back from Cambodia.

Of the 13,654 cases confirmed between May 11 and July 1, 10,551, or 77.3 percent, had been released from medical care. Taiwan’s total number of 14,991 coronavirus cases included 13,758 domestic cases, 1,180 imported cases, and 686 deaths.

A total of 36 cases originated from the Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected on board a flight, one was classified as unresolved, and 14 were still under investigation. A total of 103 earlier cases were removed from the list of confirmed cases.

After the number of new confirmed domestic infections suddenly ballooned to 180 on May 15, Taipei and New Taipei and later the whole country issued a Level 3 COVID-19 alert, which has since been extended several times, most recently until July 12.

No decision has yet been announced on whether or another extension will be necessary. A recent outbreak at Taipei's Huannan Market has reportedly dampened hopes for a July 12 relaxation, as officials have emphasized the importance of halting the further spread of infections.

The Level 3 measures include a ban on outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people and indoor gatherings of more than five, as well as compulsory mask-wearing outside the home.