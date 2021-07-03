Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Loyd has late burst to help Storm hold off Dream, 91-88

By Associated Press
2021/07/03 12:25
Loyd has late burst to help Storm hold off Dream, 91-88

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Sue Bird had 15 points, Jewell Loyd scored four of her 10 points in the final 38 seconds and the Seattle Storm beat the Atlanta Dream 91-88 on Friday night.

Loyd's tip shot with 37.7 seconds left gave the Storm (13-4) an 89-86 lead and her driving layup with 6.1 seconds left capped the scoring.

Courtney Williams made a 3 to cut putt to Dream to 87-86 and closed it back to one with a jumper with 29.2 seconds. But Williams missed a 3-point attempt that would have tied it with two seconds left.

Bird had a pair of 3-pointers in the final four minutes for Seattle, which stayed tied with the Las Vegas Aces atop the WNBA standings.

Ezi Magbegor added 12 points, and Stephanie Talbot and Mercedes Russell added 10 points each for the Storm.

Williams had 20 points for the Dream (6-10). Crystal Bradford added 17 points, and Elizabeth Williams and Tianna Hawkin scored 10 points each.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-03 17:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID