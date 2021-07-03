Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2021/07/03 11:57
Performers dressed as rescue workers gather around the Communist Party flag during a gala show ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the C...

Drag queens, wearing protective face masks, take a break during the annual Gay Pride parade in Panama City, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Arnulfo...

Kashmiri villagers are seen through the bullet ridden iron mesh of a window of a home where suspected rebels were taking refuge, after a gunfight in P...

Confetti flies as people gather at Chicago's Grant Park during the Pride in the Park festival, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

A security guard counts inmates during a vaccination campaign at the Centro de Formación del Hombre Nuevo Simon Bolívar prison in Caracas, Venezuela, ...

A farmworker, who declined to give his name, wipes sweat from his neck while working, Thursday, July 1, 2021, in St. Paul, Ore., as a heat wave bakes ...

A man pays his respects at the National Slavery Monument after Mayor Femke Halsema apologized for the involvement of the city's rulers in the slave tr...

Gervonta Davis celebrates after defeating Mario Barrios after the WBA Super Lightweight world championship boxing match on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in A...

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw warms up in the bullpen prior to a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, June 27, 2021, ...

A woman breaks down as she prays before the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19 in Gauhati, India, Friday, July 2, 2021. On Friday, India cro...

Palestinian demonstrators march with torches during a protest against the West Bank Jewish settlement outpost of Eviatar that was rapidly established ...

The shadow of the Willis Tower, left, falls on Lake Michigan and passing storm clouds as the setting sun lights up the Chicago skyline as seen from th...

A worker in personal protective equipment sanitizes a street in downtown Guatemala City, Thursday, July 1, 2021, in the wake of a spike in the number ...

JUNE 26 - JULY 2, 2021

From celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing, to Gay Pride festivities in Panama City, to a farmworker reacting to the heat wave in the Pacific Northwest of the U.S., this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison.

