Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Matilda Castren leads rain-delayed LPGA Tour event in Texas

By Associated Press
2021/07/03 10:10
Matilda Castren, of Finland, plays her shot from the first tee during the second round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in Th...
Matilda Castren, of Finland, plays her second second shot from the ninth fairway during the second round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic gol...
Jin Young Ko, of South Korea, waves to the gallery after making par on the second hole during the second round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Class...
Jeongeun Lee6, of South Korea, plays her shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in ...
Gaby Lopez, of Mexico, plays her shot from the second tee during the second round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Col...
Celine Boutier, of France, plays her shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The ...
Jin Young Ko, of South Korea, plays her third shot from the second fairway during the second round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tour...
Hyo Joo Kim, of South Korea, during the second round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Friday, July 2, 2...
Angela Stanford reacts after missing a birdie putt on the second hole during the second round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournamen...
Fourteen-year-old amateur Avery Zweig lines up her putt on the 18th green during the second round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tourn...
Gaby Lopez, of Mexico, waves to the gallery after making a birdie on the second hole during the second round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic...

Matilda Castren, of Finland, plays her shot from the first tee during the second round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in Th...

Matilda Castren, of Finland, plays her second second shot from the ninth fairway during the second round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic gol...

Jin Young Ko, of South Korea, waves to the gallery after making par on the second hole during the second round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Class...

Jeongeun Lee6, of South Korea, plays her shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in ...

Gaby Lopez, of Mexico, plays her shot from the second tee during the second round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Col...

Celine Boutier, of France, plays her shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The ...

Jin Young Ko, of South Korea, plays her third shot from the second fairway during the second round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tour...

Hyo Joo Kim, of South Korea, during the second round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Friday, July 2, 2...

Angela Stanford reacts after missing a birdie putt on the second hole during the second round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournamen...

Fourteen-year-old amateur Avery Zweig lines up her putt on the 18th green during the second round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tourn...

Gaby Lopez, of Mexico, waves to the gallery after making a birdie on the second hole during the second round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic...

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Matilda Castren shot a 5-under 66 after a six-hour storm delay Friday to take the lead in the suspended second round of the Volunteers of America Classic.

With the start of play delayed by lightning and rain, the 26-year-old former Florida State star from Finland had five birdies in the bogey-free round to reach 10 under at Old American. More than 1 1/2 inches of rain fell on the course.

“I spent the whole day here at the golf course,” Castren said. “It was great because there was food all day, friends, and I hung out with the other players and caddies. We had a lot of stuff to talk about. We were checking the radar every five minutes waiting for the updates. Actually, went kind of quickly. It was mainly the food that kept me here.”

She won the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship three weeks ago in California at foggy Lake Merced to become the first Finnish winner in LPGA Tour history

“There’s a lot of golf left to play and not everyone has even finished the second round,” Castren said. “So, I’m really happy where I’m at right now. I don’t think it’s going to hold for tomorrow for the third round, but I’m really happy where my game is going and how I’m playing right now.”

Jeongeun Lee6, the South Korean player who won the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open and lives in nearby Irving, was 8 under — following an opening 64 with a 70.

Jin Young Ko, the first-round leader after a 63, also was 8 under with 14 holes left. Only half of the players were able to finish the round before dark

After a nearly two-year run at No. 1 in the women’s world golf ranking, Ko — who has a home in nearby Frisco — lost the No. 1 ranking when Nelly Korda won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on Sunday for her second straight victory.

Because of the wet conditions players were allowed to use preferred lies in the fairways.

“It was raining too much,” Lee6 said. “The fairway and greens are too much wet. So, second shot and tee shot is the difference.”

Celine Boutier and Gerina Piller were 8 under. Boutier shot 67, while Piller had 13 holes remaining.

Updated : 2021-07-03 11:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
Taiwan to subject all overseas arrivals to 3 COVID tests
Taiwan to subject all overseas arrivals to 3 COVID tests