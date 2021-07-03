Alexa
President urges calm amid new COVID outbreak at Taipei market

Tsai Ing-wen says five measures are being taken in swift response to rein in virus

  649
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/03 10:06
Huannan Market cleared for COVID containment

Huannan Market cleared for COVID containment (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has called for solidarity to battle COVID-19 following a fresh outbreak of cluster infections at Huannan Market in Taipei.

Tsai said in a Facebook post on Friday (July 2) the central government is offering its full support in the effort to contain the outbreak, which has seen at least 46 cases as of 11 a.m. Saturday, with more expected to be identified.

A joint command post was set up by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and Taipei City Government at the wholesale market, in Wanhua. The district was the first hotspot in Taipei when the local COVID surge started to sweep the capital in mid-May.

Tsai said five measures will be put in place by Saturday (July 3) to curb the spread of the virus. These include on-site PCR testing for vendors, an SMS dispatch on Saturday to alert those who have visited the district and surrounding areas since June 8, contact tracing, quarantine for close contacts of the infected, and testing more people in the area.

The incident has cast a shadow over the prospect of a reopening after July 12, when Level 3 restrictions are supposed to end. The CECC is said to be working out relaxed rules to be implemented in Taiwan as it is experiencing a downward trend of local infections, with less than 100 cases recorded daily over the past week.
Updated : 2021-07-03 11:24 GMT+08:00

