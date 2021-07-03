Hongkongers mourn man who attacked police and killed himself

People hold flowers to mourn the death of an assailant who stabbed a police officer in Hong Kong. People hold flowers to mourn the death of an assailant who stabbed a police officer in Hong Kong. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police in Hong Kong were frisking passersby on Friday (July 2) and preventing people from paying their respects to a man who killed himself after attacking an officer.

The attack occurred Thursday (July 1) as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) celebrated its 100th anniversary. Video shows the 50-year-old Leung Gin-fai (梁健輝) stab a police officer and then kill himself by thrusting the knife into his own chest.

Police later released a statement calling the assault a "lone wolf terrorist attack" and condemned support for Leung. According to an online survey from RFA, around 80 percent of respondents consider Leung a martyr, while only 3 percent believe him to be a terrorist.

On Friday night, people went to the scene of the attack and tried to lay down flowers, but they were frisked, given tickets, and forced to move on. They were told not to put down flowers, as this would be considered illegally discarding trash, RFA reported.

At least three people were taken into custody. These included two individuals who refused a fine for breaking the social distancing rule and one person suspected of carrying a knife.

Leung reportedly lived with his parents and had no criminal record. Police found suicide notes at his home expressing discontent with society and the police.

Leung was a procurement director at Hong Kong beverage company Vitasoy. After his death, the company issued an internal email expressing condolences to Leung's family. The letter triggered an outcry from Chinese netizens, who called for a boycott of Vitasoy.

The company responded with a statement on its Weibo account Saturday (June 3) saying it supported the Hong Kong police and their investigation into the assault, in line with the national security law. Multiple Chinese celebrities have announced they will no longer work with the beverage brand.