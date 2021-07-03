Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Hongkongers mourn man who attacked police and killed himself

Police officers prevent people from paying their respects at scene of attack

  637
By Chris Chang, Taiwan News
2021/07/03 12:13
People hold flowers to mourn the death of an assailant who stabbed a police officer in Hong Kong.

People hold flowers to mourn the death of an assailant who stabbed a police officer in Hong Kong. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police in Hong Kong were frisking passersby on Friday (July 2) and preventing people from paying their respects to a man who killed himself after attacking an officer.

The attack occurred Thursday (July 1) as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) celebrated its 100th anniversary. Video shows the 50-year-old Leung Gin-fai (梁健輝) stab a police officer and then kill himself by thrusting the knife into his own chest.

Police later released a statement calling the assault a "lone wolf terrorist attack" and condemned support for Leung. According to an online survey from RFA, around 80 percent of respondents consider Leung a martyr, while only 3 percent believe him to be a terrorist.

On Friday night, people went to the scene of the attack and tried to lay down flowers, but they were frisked, given tickets, and forced to move on. They were told not to put down flowers, as this would be considered illegally discarding trash, RFA reported.

At least three people were taken into custody. These included two individuals who refused a fine for breaking the social distancing rule and one person suspected of carrying a knife.

Leung reportedly lived with his parents and had no criminal record. Police found suicide notes at his home expressing discontent with society and the police.

Leung was a procurement director at Hong Kong beverage company Vitasoy. After his death, the company issued an internal email expressing condolences to Leung's family. The letter triggered an outcry from Chinese netizens, who called for a boycott of Vitasoy.

The company responded with a statement on its Weibo account Saturday (June 3) saying it supported the Hong Kong police and their investigation into the assault, in line with the national security law. Multiple Chinese celebrities have announced they will no longer work with the beverage brand.
national security law
police attack
Hong Kong

RELATED ARTICLES

Hongkongers see Taiwan as education haven for their children
Hongkongers see Taiwan as education haven for their children
2021/07/02 11:43
Hong Kong’s Next Digital to cease operations Thursday
Hong Kong’s Next Digital to cease operations Thursday
2021/07/01 11:06
Hong Kong's acting chief executive says freedoms guaranteed under security law
Hong Kong's acting chief executive says freedoms guaranteed under security law
2021/07/01 10:41
Next Digital to sell online edition of Taiwan Apple Daily
Next Digital to sell online edition of Taiwan Apple Daily
2021/06/30 21:13
Acting head of Taiwan office in Macau returns home after visa refusal
Acting head of Taiwan office in Macau returns home after visa refusal
2021/06/29 20:33

Updated : 2021-07-03 17:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID