Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Storm waive veteran Candice Dupree after 16 games

By Associated Press
2021/07/03 07:35
Atlanta Dream forward Cheyenne Parker, left, blocks a shot by Seattle Storm forward Candice Dupree (4) during the second half of a WNBA basketball gam...

Atlanta Dream forward Cheyenne Parker, left, blocks a shot by Seattle Storm forward Candice Dupree (4) during the second half of a WNBA basketball gam...

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Storm waived Candice Dupree on Friday after she failed to find a consistent role with the team.

Dupree is second all-time in games played in WNBA history and recently moved into fourth place on the league’s all-time scoring list. But after being a primary contributor early in the season, Dupree saw her playing time diminish significantly in recent weeks. Dupree played less than seven minutes in Seattle’s overtime loss to Las Vegas last weekend.

Dupree appeared in 16 games for Seattle and averaged 5.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Dupree, a 16-year veteran, is a seven-time All-Star and was the first draft pick of the Chicago Sky in 2006. Dupree has also played for Phoenix and Indiana during her career.

Updated : 2021-07-03 11:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
Taiwan to subject all overseas arrivals to 3 COVID tests
Taiwan to subject all overseas arrivals to 3 COVID tests