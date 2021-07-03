Alexa
Jayhawks' Wilson exits draft, returns for sophomore season

By Associated Press
2021/07/03 07:39
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson withdrew from the NBA draft Friday and announced he would return to Kansas for his sophomore season, providing more experience on the wing for a rebuilt team that should begin among the top five in the nation.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound Wilson averaged 11.8 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds last season, helping the Jayhawks reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Wilson said he received “great feedback from the teams” during the NBA draft process, and he learned from scouts what he needs to work on for next season. He plans to rejoin the Jayhawks soon for informal workouts ahead of the season.

Kansas is still awaiting decisions from Ochai Agbaji, who declared for the draft after his junior season, and Remy Martin, a point guard who intends to transfer from Arizona State should he withdraw his name from the draft.

Updated : 2021-07-03 11:23 GMT+08:00

