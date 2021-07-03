Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pérez joins Ohtani, Mancini, Alonso, Story in Home Run Derby

By KANSAS CITY, Associated Press
2021/07/03 06:41
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez runs after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox ...

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez runs after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox ...

Kansas City catcher Salvador Pérez will join Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, Trey Mancini of the Baltimore Orioles, Pete Alonso of the New York Mets and Trevor Story of the Colorado Rockies in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver's Coors Field on July 12.

Pérez will become the fourth Kansas City player in the derby after Bo Jackson (1989), Danny Tartabull (1991) and Mike Moustakas (2017).

Perez, a seven-time All-Star, entered Friday ninth in the AL with 19 home runs.

Alonso won the most recent derby in 2019.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-03 11:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
Taiwan to subject all overseas arrivals to 3 COVID tests
Taiwan to subject all overseas arrivals to 3 COVID tests