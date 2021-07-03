Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By Associated Press
2021/07/03 05:12
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Army Gen. Scott Miller, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan; White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients; Gov. Jim Justice, R-W.Va.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients; Mayor Charles Burkett of Surfside, Florida; Govs. Kate Brown, D-Ore., and Spencer Cox, R-Utah; Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Zients; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Reps. James Clyburn, D-S.C., and Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Updated : 2021-07-03 11:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
Taiwan to subject all overseas arrivals to 3 COVID tests
Taiwan to subject all overseas arrivals to 3 COVID tests