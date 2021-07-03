Alexa
Yanks' Frazier goes on IL with vertigo; Locastro fills spot

By Associated Press
2021/07/03 04:56
New York Yankees Clint Frazier hits a two-run double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, June 23, 2...

NEW YORK (AP) — Clint Frazier was put on the 10-day injured list by the New York Yankees with vertigo, three years after a concussion hampered him an entire season.

The 26-year-old left Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning because of dizziness.

New York filled the roster spot Friday with outfielder Tim Locastro, obtained a day earlier from Arizona for right-hander Keegan Curtis. The 28-year-old Locastro hit .178 with one homer and five RBIs in 118 at-bats this season.

Given the starting left field job before spring training, Frazier slumped to a .186 average, five homers and 15 RBIs in 183 at-bats and lost playing time to 37-year-old Brett Gardner and Miguel Andújar.

He sustained a concussion on Feb. 24, 2018, when he hit an outfield wall during a spring training game against Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida. Symptoms lingered and he was limited to 15 major league games and 54 in the minors.

Frazier said the following spring training he was over the concussion.

“I feel a difference in my quality of life, just the happiness whenever I wake up that I’m finally through the hard times that I was going through then,” Frazier said then. “Now it’s just like, I feel like a new person on the field. You appreciate the things that are very simple tasks in life that get taken away from you whenever something happens.”

Acquired from Cleveland on July 31, 2016, in the deal that sent reliever Andrew Miller to the Indians, Frazier hit .267 with 12 homers and 38 RBIs in 2019, then hit .267 with eight homers and 26 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Updated : 2021-07-03 11:18 GMT+08:00

