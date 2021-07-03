Alexa
Alector, Virgin Galactic rise; Arrowhead, Boeing fall

By Associated Press
2021/07/03 04:20
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Alector Inc., up $12.80 to $35.21.

The biotechnology company is collaborating with GlaxoSmithKline to develop treatments for diseases including Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., up $1.75 to $44.94.

The spaceflight company's next test flight is scheduled for July 11 and will include founder Richard Branson.

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc., up $1.54 to $13.80.

The upscale restaurant operator is being bought by SPB Hospitality for about $220 million.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $21.83 to $63.13.

The pharmaceutical company is pausing a study on a potential cystic fibrosis treatment.

Boeing Co., down $3.05 to $236.68.

One of the airplane maker's 737 cargo planes reportedly made an emergency landing in Hawaii because of engine trouble.

Citigroup Inc., down 60 cents to $70.41.

Banks were weighed down by falling bond yields, which they rely on to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., down 31 cents to $52.77.

The Transportation Department will propose that airlines be required to refund fees on checked baggage if they aren’t delivered to passengers quickly enough.

Tesla Inc., up 98 cents to $678.90.

Tesla delivered 201,250 electric vehicles in the second quarter as it overcame a global computer chip shortage.

Updated : 2021-07-03 11:17 GMT+08:00

