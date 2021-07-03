New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|153.05
|Down 3.35
|Jul
|154.65
|154.65
|152.55
|152.55
|Down 3.45
|Sep
|155.95
|Down 3.35
|Sep
|155.40
|156.80
|152.80
|153.05
|Down 3.35
|Oct
|155.95
|Down 3.35
|Dec
|158.80
|159.75
|155.80
|155.95
|Down 3.35
|Mar
|161.30
|162.30
|158.50
|158.65
|Down 3.30
|May
|163.15
|163.55
|159.80
|159.90
|Down 3.25
|Jul
|163.00
|164.50
|160.80
|160.90
|Down 3.25
|Sep
|163.70
|165.00
|161.65
|161.65
|Down 3.25
|Dec
|164.65
|165.90
|162.65
|162.65
|Down 3.25
|Mar
|164.45
|164.45
|163.60
|163.60
|Down 3.25
|May
|166.30
|166.30
|164.30
|164.30
|Down 3.25
|Jul
|164.90
|Down 3.30
|Sep
|165.45
|Down 3.35
|Dec
|166.35
|Down 3.35
|Mar
|167.05
|Down 3.35
|May
|167.25
|Down 3.25