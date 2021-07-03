Alexa
BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2021/07/03 03:20
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 153.05 Down 3.35
Jul 154.65 154.65 152.55 152.55 Down 3.45
Sep 155.95 Down 3.35
Sep 155.40 156.80 152.80 153.05 Down 3.35
Oct 155.95 Down 3.35
Dec 158.80 159.75 155.80 155.95 Down 3.35
Mar 161.30 162.30 158.50 158.65 Down 3.30
May 163.15 163.55 159.80 159.90 Down 3.25
Jul 163.00 164.50 160.80 160.90 Down 3.25
Sep 163.70 165.00 161.65 161.65 Down 3.25
Dec 164.65 165.90 162.65 162.65 Down 3.25
Mar 164.45 164.45 163.60 163.60 Down 3.25
May 166.30 166.30 164.30 164.30 Down 3.25
Jul 164.90 Down 3.30
Sep 165.45 Down 3.35
Dec 166.35 Down 3.35
Mar 167.05 Down 3.35
May 167.25 Down 3.25

Updated : 2021-07-03 11:15 GMT+08:00

