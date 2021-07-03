Springboks back in action after 2 years to beat Georgia 40-9

Georgia's Beka Saginadze, left, tackles South Africa's Handre Pollard during first test rugby match between South Africa and Georgia at Loftus Versfel... Georgia's Beka Saginadze, left, tackles South Africa's Handre Pollard during first test rugby match between South Africa and Georgia at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

South Africa's Handre Pollard, bottom left, scores a try as teammate Kwagga Smith, bottom right, reacts during first test rugby match between South Af... South Africa's Handre Pollard, bottom left, scores a try as teammate Kwagga Smith, bottom right, reacts during first test rugby match between South Africa and Georgia at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Georgia's Beka Saginadze, top, jumps for the ball for the line out during first test rugby match between South Africa and Georgia at Loftus Versfeld i... Georgia's Beka Saginadze, top, jumps for the ball for the line out during first test rugby match between South Africa and Georgia at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

South Africa's Cobus Reinach, center, dives to score a try during first test rugby match between South Africa and Georgia at Loftus Versfeld in Pretor... South Africa's Cobus Reinach, center, dives to score a try during first test rugby match between South Africa and Georgia at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Players jump for the ball during first test rugby match between South Africa and Georgia at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, July 2,... Players jump for the ball during first test rugby match between South Africa and Georgia at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

South Africa's Aphelele Fassi, right, avoids a tackles from Georgia's Giorgi Tsutskiridze, center, during first test rugby match between South Africa ... South Africa's Aphelele Fassi, right, avoids a tackles from Georgia's Giorgi Tsutskiridze, center, during first test rugby match between South Africa and Georgia at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

South Africa's head coach Jacques Nienaber runs as his team warms up before the start of the first test rugby match between South Africa and Georgia a... South Africa's head coach Jacques Nienaber runs as his team warms up before the start of the first test rugby match between South Africa and Georgia at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

South Africa's Aphelele Fassi, right, scores a try as Georgia's Demur Tapladze tackles during first test rugby match between South Africa and Georgia ... South Africa's Aphelele Fassi, right, scores a try as Georgia's Demur Tapladze tackles during first test rugby match between South Africa and Georgia at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Georgia's Vasil Lobzhaidze, middle, avoids a tackle from South Africa's Jesse Kriel, left, and teammate Trevor Nyakane during first test rugby match b... Georgia's Vasil Lobzhaidze, middle, avoids a tackle from South Africa's Jesse Kriel, left, and teammate Trevor Nyakane during first test rugby match between South Africa and Georgia at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

South Africa's Aphelele Fassi, right, scores a try as Georgia's Demur Tapladze tackles during first test rugby match between South Africa and Georgia ... South Africa's Aphelele Fassi, right, scores a try as Georgia's Demur Tapladze tackles during first test rugby match between South Africa and Georgia at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — South Africa was predictably slow to get going in its first test in nearly two years before the world champion stretched away in the second half to beat Georgia 40-9 on Friday in a warmup for the British and Irish Lions series.

The Springboks trailed 9-5 after 35 minutes in Pretoria but two tries in two minutes just before halftime gave them momentum straight after Georgia flanker Beka Saghinadze was sent to the sin-bin.

From there, rugby's top-ranked team found forward dominance and scored three tries in each half for an ultimately comfortable win. It was a satisfactory first hit out since winning the Rugby World Cup final in Japan in the Boks' last match way back in November 2019.

Those 20 months without test rugby because of the coronavirus pandemic showed early at Loftus Versfeld where the Springboks misjudged the kickoff, gave away a penalty in the first scrum, and struggled to get it together as Georgia made their tackles, competed at the breakdown, and made life tough.

Georgia flyhalf Tedo Abzhandadze kicked three early penalties and although Springboks wing Aphelele Fassi sped down the left touchline to score with his first touch in international rugby in the fourth minute, the Georgians were ahead for most of the first half.

It turned when Abzhandadze was punished for Georgia's persistent infringing near its line.

South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi barreled over from a lineout maul after that penalty and scrumhalf Cobus Reinach added another try straight after when Georgia's defense misjudged a kick through and it sat up for Reinach to collect and race clear.

There were second-half tries for No. 8 Kwagga Smith and replacements Herschel Jantjies and Malcolm Marx to ensure Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber had a win in his first test in charge despite being appointed more than a year ago.

South Africa plays a second test against Georgia in Johannesburg next Friday before three tests against the touring British and Irish Lions starting this month.

