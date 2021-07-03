Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sand sculptor hopes beach creation honors building victims

By By TERRY SPENCER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/03 07:13
Sand sculptors adorns the beach beside the area that is closed for search and rescue operations at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South cond...
Sand sculptors adorns the beach beside the area that is closed for search and rescue operations at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South cond...
Sand sculptors adorns the beach beside the area that is closed for search and rescue operations at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South cond...
Sand sculptors adorns the beach beside the area that is closed for search and rescue operations at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South cond...
A giant heart sculpted from sand adorns the beach beside the area that is closed for search and rescue operations at the partially collapsed Champlain...
A giant heart sculpted from sand adorns the beach beside the area that is closed for search and rescue operations at the partially collapsed Champlain...
A giant heart sculpted from sand adorns the beach beside the area that is closed for search and rescue operations at the partially collapsed Champlain...
A giant heart sculpted from sand adorns the beach beside the area that is closed for search and rescue operations at the partially collapsed Champlain...

Sand sculptors adorns the beach beside the area that is closed for search and rescue operations at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South cond...

Sand sculptors adorns the beach beside the area that is closed for search and rescue operations at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South cond...

Sand sculptors adorns the beach beside the area that is closed for search and rescue operations at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South cond...

Sand sculptors adorns the beach beside the area that is closed for search and rescue operations at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South cond...

A giant heart sculpted from sand adorns the beach beside the area that is closed for search and rescue operations at the partially collapsed Champlain...

A giant heart sculpted from sand adorns the beach beside the area that is closed for search and rescue operations at the partially collapsed Champlain...

A giant heart sculpted from sand adorns the beach beside the area that is closed for search and rescue operations at the partially collapsed Champlain...

A giant heart sculpted from sand adorns the beach beside the area that is closed for search and rescue operations at the partially collapsed Champlain...

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Sweat poured from Isaac Meek early Friday as he finished his tribute to the lives lost in the Florida building collapse -- a 10-foot-long sand sculpture of a heart that he engraved into the beach almost in the shadow of the tragedy.

Using only a rake and the tip of its handle, the 21-year-old Miami Gardens hotel worker spent about two hours working shirtless in the blazing Florida sun creating his sculpture, digging out sand, piling it up and drawing waves and roses on its 1-foot-tall berms.

He said his father had suggested the project as a way to honor those who died in last week's building collapse that has left 20 dead and 128 missing and comfort their family members.

“I have always been able to inspire others with this single talent,” said Meek, who has been doing sand sculptures for three years. “I want to use my talent for good and to impact others.”

Meek made his sculpture far enough inland that it is safe from water, but maybe not from the tractors that clean and fluff the sand each morning. He hopes the drivers will notice his work and leave it alone.

“I made it detailed so the tractors will understand,” he said.

Meek hopes that if a victim's family member comes across his work, they will get some peace from it.

“They are still here,” Meek said, touching his chest over his heart. “Whoever you lost, they are still watching and still with you.”

Updated : 2021-07-03 11:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
Taiwan to subject all overseas arrivals to 3 COVID tests
Taiwan to subject all overseas arrivals to 3 COVID tests