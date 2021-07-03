Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/07/03 03:19
BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2319 Down 35
Jul 2290 Down 35
Sep 2369 Down 31
Sep 2355 2375 2313 2319 Down 35
Oct 2369 Down 31
Dec 2400 2418 2365 2369 Down 31
Mar 2428 2434 2386 2391 Down 27
May 2438 2438 2401 2407 Down 23
Jul 2440 2441 2413 2419 Down 23
Sep 2446 2447 2420 2427 Down 21
Dec 2442 2443 2418 2423 Down 21
Mar 2440 2440 2423 2423 Down 19
May 2457 2457 2448 2448 Down 9

Updated : 2021-07-03 11:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
Taiwan to subject all overseas arrivals to 3 COVID tests
Taiwan to subject all overseas arrivals to 3 COVID tests