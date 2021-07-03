BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2319 Down 35 Jul 2290 Down 35 Sep 2369 Down 31 Sep 2355 2375 2313 2319 Down 35 Oct 2369 Down 31 Dec 2400 2418 2365 2369 Down 31 Mar 2428 2434 2386 2391 Down 27 May 2438 2438 2401 2407 Down 23 Jul 2440 2441 2413 2419 Down 23 Sep 2446 2447 2420 2427 Down 21 Dec 2442 2443 2418 2423 Down 21 Mar 2440 2440 2423 2423 Down 19 May 2457 2457 2448 2448 Down 9