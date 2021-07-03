Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

3x3 basketball making its debut at the Tokyo Olympics

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/03 03:28
3x3 basketball making its debut at the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — WHAT’S NEW: Everything. The Olympics website calls this version of hoops “exciting, urban and innovative.” It was added to the program for Tokyo to lure a younger audience and get more countries involved in one of the core sports of the games. In one way, that has worked. Mongolia will field a women's team. The United States did not qualify for the men's tournament.

TOKYO EXPECTATIONS: Fast-paced fun for those who don't have the stamina to watch an entire, full-court game. Held on an outdoor half-court under a dome-like covering, teams will play to 21, or for 10 minutes, whichever comes first. Buckets are worth one point inside and two from outside the line. Let's hoop!

ATHLETES TO WATCH: The international basketball federation, FIBA, ranks 3x3 players. Top on the men's list is 35-year-old Dušan Domocivć-Bulut of Serbia. Laetitia Guapo of France is the top-ranked woman.

GOLD MEDAL MOMENT(S): Gold and bronze medal games are July 28.

Updated : 2021-07-03 11:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
Taiwan to subject all overseas arrivals to 3 COVID tests
Taiwan to subject all overseas arrivals to 3 COVID tests