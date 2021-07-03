Alexa
Wimbledon Lookahead: Federer vs Norrie at Wimbledon

By Associated Press
2021/07/03 02:46
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY

The Centre Court crowd at Wimbledon will be conflicted when perennial fan favorite Roger Federer takes on Britain’s Cameron Norrie. They’ll play for a spot in the fourth round. Federer struggled in his opening match but advanced when opponent Adrian Mannarino retired because of a knee injury. The eight-time champion looked much better when he then beat Richard Gasquet in straight sets. At 39, Federer is the oldest man to play in the third round at Wimbledon since 1975. No. 2-seeded Daniil Medvedev faces 2017 runner-up Marin Cilic. On the women’s side, 17-year-old Coco Gauff will be first on Centre Court to play Kaja Juvan. Top-ranked Ash Barty takes on Kateřina Siniaková. Barty, the 2019 French Open champion, needs two more wins to become a Wimbledon quarterfinalist for the first time.

SATURDAY’S FORECAST

Rain. High of 71 degrees Fahrenheit (22 Celsius).

FRIDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 74 degrees Fahrenheit (23 Celsius).

FRIDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s Third Round: No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka beat María Camila Osorio Serrano 6-0, 6-3; No. 7 Iga Świątek beat Irina-Camelia Begu 6-1, 6-0; No. 8 Karolina Pliskova beat Tereza Martincová 6-3, 6-3; No. 21 Ons Jabeur beat No. 11 Garbiñe Muguruza 5-7, 6-3, 6-2; Liudmila Samsonova beat Sloane Stephens 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.

Men’s Third Round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Denis Kudla 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7); No. 5 Andrey Rublev beat No. 26 Fabio Fognini 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2; No. 8 Roberto Bautista Agut beat Dominik Koepfer 7-5, 6-1, 7-6 (4); Márton Fucsovics beat No. 9 Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-4; No. 17 Cristian Garín beat Pedro Martínez 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; Sebastian Korda beat No. 22 Daniel Evans 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; No. 25 Karen Khachanov beat Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

24 — Number of break points saved by Garbiñe Muguruza, who still lost to Ons Jabeur.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I didn’t expect to play the way I'm playing -- super solid." — Cristian Garín, who hadn't played a match on grass this year before this week. He's the first Chilean man to reach the round of 16 at Wimbledon since Fernando González in 2005.

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-03 04:12 GMT+08:00

