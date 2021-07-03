Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bauer placed on leave by MLB following assault allegation

By Associated Press
2021/07/03 02:20
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer looks on from the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington National...
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 28,...

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer looks on from the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington National...

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 28,...

NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor Bauer was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball on Friday, three days after an allegation of assault was made against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.

“MLB’s investigation into the allegations made against Trevor Bauer is ongoing," the commissioner's office said in a statement. “While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately. MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department’s active criminal investigation.”

The placement on leave for seven days is a step under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players' association in 2015 and can be the initial step leading to a longer suspension. The administrative leave has been extended for players under the policy in the past.

A protection order was obtained under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act and was the result of an “assault that took place at the hands of Mr. Bauer” where the woman “suffered severe physical and emotional pain,” attorney Marc Garelick said this week.

Pasadena police spokesman Lt. Bill Grisafe confirmed that the department is looking into accusations of an assault involving Bauer, but provided no additional details.

Jon Fetterolf, Bauer’s co-agent, disputed the allegations that Bauer committed any nonconsensual violence. He said Bauer met the woman in April, and the two had “a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated” by the woman.

“Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications,” Fetterolf said. “Any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Fetterolf said the woman asked Bauer repeatedly for “rough” sexual encounters, demanding to be “choked out” and slapped in the face.

Fetterolf contended Bauer and the woman remained friendly in text messages after their encounters. The attorney said Bauer became concerned and confused after the woman told him she had sought medical care for a concussion days after their second and final encounter.

Bauer and the woman haven’t corresponded for over a month and haven’t seen each other in six weeks, Fetterolf said.

“Our goal is to keep Mr. Bauer from contacting our client in any way possible,” Garelick said.

The outspoken Bauer is a 30-year-old right-hander who joined his hometown Dodgers this year with a $102 million, three-year contract after winning his first NL Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds last season. He is 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA and had been scheduled to pitch Sunday.

Players penalized in the past under the domestic violence policy include Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías, Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman and pitcher Domingo Germán, Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, Toronto pitcher Roberto Osuna and Colorado shortstop José Reyes, Atlanta outfielder Hector Olivera.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

393 words

Updated : 2021-07-03 04:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
Taiwan to subject all overseas arrivals to 3 COVID tests
Taiwan to subject all overseas arrivals to 3 COVID tests
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier