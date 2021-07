Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, July 5

Stock and bond markets closed for Independence Day (Observed)

TUESDAY, July 6

WASHINGTON — Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for June, 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, July 7

WASHINGTON —Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for May, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases minutes from June interest-rate meeting, 2 p.m.

THURSDAY, July 8

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for May, 3 p.m.