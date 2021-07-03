2 new weight classes for women boxers in Tokyo Olympics

HIGHLIGHTS FROM RIO: Uzbekistan heralded its arrival as an Olympic boxing powerhouse by topping the medals table with three golds and seven total. ... U.S. middleweight Claressa Shields and British flyweight Nicola Adams became the first two-time gold medalists in women's boxing. ... Bantamweight Robeisy Ramírez also won his second gold, while lightweight Robson Conceição had the tournament's biggest moment in winning Brazil's first boxing gold. ... Evgeny Tishchenko's heavyweight gold-medal victory over Kazakhstan's Vassily Levit inspired outrage in a sport with decades of questionable decisions in its history.

WHAT'S NEW: Two additional women's weight classes have been added, and the total number of women fighters is up to 100 from 36 in Rio. ... That addition also meant the subtraction of two men's weight classes. Instead of five divisions below welterweight, Tokyo will have just three. ... The women will fight three three-minute rounds after going for four two-minute rounds in Rio.

TOKYO EXPECTATIONS: The fighters are competing at the Ryogoku Kokugikan, the site of the biggest events in sumo for the past century. ... Several professionals are competing in the second Olympics in which they are allowed, including three Americans, but none is an established pro. ... Uzbekistan has sent another powerful team led by gold medalist Shakhoibidin Zoirov, who has already turned pro. ... Britain, Uzbekistan and the Russian Olympic Team lead the field with 11 fighters apiece. ... With five weight classes and a wealth of new talent, boxing could see its first women's gold medalist from outside North America and Europe.

ATHLETES TO WATCH: Levit is back for another shot at gold. So is Vladimir Nikitin, the Russian scrapper who won bronze in Rio with a decision over an infuriated Michael Conlan, who then beat Nikitin in a pro rematch. ... Three-time world champion Lázaro Álvarez of Cuba will try again for his first gold. ... Britain is sending twin brothers — lightweight Luke McCormack and welterweight Pat McCormack. ... Cuba's Roniel Iglesias is back for his fourth Olympics in search of his second gold medal. ... Hard-hitting middleweight Eumir Marcial, who is signed to Manny Pacquiao's promotional company and has trained with Freddie Roach, will attempt to win the Philippines' first gold medal. ... U.S. Army staff sergeant Naomi Graham inherits Shields' mantle as the American middleweight.

GOLD MEDAL MOMENTS: Aug. 3: women's featherweight and men's welterweight; Aug. 4: men's light heavyweight; Aug. 5: men's featherweight; Aug. 6: men's heavyweight; Aug. 7: men's flyweight, men's middleweight, women's flyweight, women's welterweight; Aug. 8: men's lightweight, men's super heavyweight, women's lightweight, women's middleweight.

___

