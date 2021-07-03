Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Most of the top men no longer ducking shot at Olympic gold

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/03 00:27
Most of the top men no longer ducking shot at Olympic gold

HIGHLIGHTS FROM RIO: Inbee Park of South Korea had not faced top competition in two months because of a thumb injury and was under pressure to give up her spot to another player for powerhouse South Korea. Park beat the No. 1 player, Lydia Ko, by five shots to win the gold. Shanshan Feng of China won the bronze. In the men's competition, Justin Rose of England won a tight duel with British Open champion Henrik Stenson of Sweden to win the gold medal. Matt Kuchar won the bronze.

IMPROVED FIELD: For the second straight Olympics, the men's 60-man field featured a number of players who chose not to compete. It just doesn't look as bad this time. Dustin Johnson at No. 2 in the world is the only player from the top 10 who withdrew. Five of the top six men are playing, along with five of the last seven major champions.

TOKYO EXPECTATIONS: Depending on what Japan allows for attendance, golf should get more attention than in Rio de Janeiro, where a course had to be built for the Olympics. Japan has been mad about golf for decades, and it celebrates two major champions of Japanese heritage this year with Hideki Matsuyama (Masters) and Yuka Saso (U.S. Women's Open), whose father is Japanese.

ATHLETES TO WATCH: All eyes will be on Matsuyama, a national hero after becoming the first Japanese player to win the Masters in April. Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland is the most prolific major champion in the field and skipped on the Rio de Janeiro Games. For the women, there has been a surge in American talent led by Florida sisters Nelly and Jessica Korda. South Koreans still will be favored. Newcomers include major champions Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand and Yuka Saso of The Philippines.

GOLD MEDAL MOMENT(S): Aug 1: Final round of men's competition. Aug. 7: Final round of women's competition.

—-

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics

Updated : 2021-07-03 04:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
Taiwan to subject all overseas arrivals to 3 COVID tests
Taiwan to subject all overseas arrivals to 3 COVID tests
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier