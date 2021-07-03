Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Fencing returns with old rivalries and more medals than ever

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/03 00:28
Fencing returns with old rivalries and more medals than ever

HIGHLIGHTS FROM RIO: Russia's Yana Egorian won the women's sabre, denying longtime rivals Sofya Velikaya and Olha Kharlan an individual Olympic gold medal to add to their numerous world titles. Ibtihaj Muhammad became the first U.S. athlete to wear a hijab — a Muslim head scarf — while competing in the Olympics. She won bronze in team sabre.

WHAT’S NEW: There are team events for men and women in all three disciplines for the first time. Until now, only two men's and two women's disciplines had team events at each Olympics on a rotation system.

TOKYO EXPECTATIONS: Hungary’s Aron Szilagyi is considered one of the all-time best after winning back-to-back men’s sabre gold medals in 2012 and 2016. He can become the first to win that event three times. Epee world champion Nathalie Moellhausen could win Brazil's first Olympic fencing medal. She used to compete for Italy.

ATHLETES TO WATCH: The South Korean team's emphasis on athleticism and speed has helped transform several fencing events, especially men's sabre and foil ... Ukraine's Kharlan and Russia's Velikaya are longtime rivals in women's sabre, both still chasing that individual Olympic gold ... On the U.S. team, the men's foil fencers could chase individual and team gold medals, while Eli Dershwitz in men's sabre and Lee Kiefer in women's foil are also contenders ... U.S. sabre fencer Mariel Zagunis won gold in 2004 and 2008 and she's back for her fifth Olympic Games.

GOLD MEDAL MOMENT(S): Medals awarded every day from July 24 through Aug. 1.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-03 04:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
Taiwan to subject all overseas arrivals to 3 COVID tests
Taiwan to subject all overseas arrivals to 3 COVID tests
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier