Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Albania's top court: demolishing national theater a mistake

By Associated Press
2021/07/02 23:57
Albania's top court: demolishing national theater a mistake

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s Constitutional Court ruled on Friday that the demolition of the country's National Theatre building a mistake and ordered construction work on a new theater to be suspended.

Albanian President Ilir Meta had asked the court to rule on whether the decision to demolish the theater was appropriate. The building was torn down last year after police dispersed a group of artists and opposition party officials who where protesting inside.

The protesters considered the 1930s-era, Italian-designed building as a fixture of the country’s architectural heritage and had petitioned the government to rebuild according to its original plans.

Neither the national government nor Tirana city hall under whose jurisdiction the theater falls have so far made any statement on the court's ruling.

The government had earlier started construction of a new 30 million-euro ($35.5 million) theater designed by Danish architects from the Bjarke Ingels Group.

Updated : 2021-07-03 04:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
Taiwan to subject all overseas arrivals to 3 COVID tests
Taiwan to subject all overseas arrivals to 3 COVID tests
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier