Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|51
|31
|.622
|_
|Tampa Bay
|47
|34
|.580
|3½
|Toronto
|41
|38
|.519
|8½
|New York
|41
|39
|.513
|9
|Baltimore
|27
|54
|.333
|23½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|48
|32
|.600
|_
|Cleveland
|42
|36
|.538
|5
|Detroit
|36
|45
|.444
|12½
|Minnesota
|33
|46
|.418
|14½
|Kansas City
|33
|47
|.413
|15
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|49
|33
|.598
|_
|Oakland
|48
|35
|.578
|1½
|Seattle
|43
|39
|.524
|6
|Los Angeles
|39
|41
|.488
|9
|Texas
|32
|49
|.395
|16½
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|41
|36
|.532
|_
|Washington
|40
|39
|.506
|2
|Atlanta
|39
|41
|.488
|3½
|Philadelphia
|37
|41
|.474
|4½
|Miami
|34
|45
|.430
|8
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|49
|33
|.598
|_
|Chicago
|42
|39
|.519
|6½
|Cincinnati
|40
|40
|.500
|8
|St. Louis
|40
|42
|.488
|9
|Pittsburgh
|29
|51
|.363
|19
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|50
|30
|.625
|_
|Los Angeles
|50
|31
|.617
|½
|San Diego
|49
|34
|.590
|2½
|Colorado
|35
|47
|.427
|16
|Arizona
|23
|60
|.277
|28½
___
Boston 15, Kansas City 1
Seattle 7, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5
Texas 8, Oakland 3
Houston 7, Cleveland 2
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-4), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-2) at Toronto (Stripling 3-4), 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Detroit (Skubal 4-7), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (Duffy 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Richards 4-5) at Oakland (Irvin 6-7), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 2-3) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-2), 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore (López 2-10) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 5-3), 10:07 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 3-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-4), 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
___
L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 2, 5 innings
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 2
Cincinnati 5, San Diego 4
Colorado 5, St. Louis 2
Arizona 5, San Francisco 3
Miami at Philadelphia, ppd.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-4), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 2-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 7-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-3), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Thompson 2-2) at Atlanta (Muller 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-7) at Washington (Espino 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-2), 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Long 1-1) at Arizona (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 11:05 a.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.