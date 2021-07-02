Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/02 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 51 31 .622 _
Tampa Bay 47 34 .580
Toronto 41 38 .519
New York 41 39 .513 9
Baltimore 27 54 .333 23½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 48 32 .600 _
Cleveland 42 36 .538 5
Detroit 36 45 .444 12½
Minnesota 33 46 .418 14½
Kansas City 33 47 .413 15
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 49 33 .598 _
Oakland 48 35 .578
Seattle 43 39 .524 6
Los Angeles 39 41 .488 9
Texas 32 49 .395 16½

___

Thursday's Games

Boston 15, Kansas City 1

Seattle 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5

Texas 8, Oakland 3

Houston 7, Cleveland 2

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-4), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-2) at Toronto (Stripling 3-4), 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Detroit (Skubal 4-7), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (Duffy 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Richards 4-5) at Oakland (Irvin 6-7), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 2-3) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-2), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (López 2-10) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 5-3), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 3-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-03 03:59 GMT+08:00

