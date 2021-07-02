American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|51
|31
|.622
|_
|Tampa Bay
|47
|34
|.580
|3½
|Toronto
|41
|38
|.519
|8½
|New York
|41
|39
|.513
|9
|Baltimore
|27
|54
|.333
|23½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|48
|32
|.600
|_
|Cleveland
|42
|36
|.538
|5
|Detroit
|36
|45
|.444
|12½
|Minnesota
|33
|46
|.418
|14½
|Kansas City
|33
|47
|.413
|15
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|49
|33
|.598
|_
|Oakland
|48
|35
|.578
|1½
|Seattle
|43
|39
|.524
|6
|Los Angeles
|39
|41
|.488
|9
|Texas
|32
|49
|.395
|16½
___
Boston 15, Kansas City 1
Seattle 7, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5
Texas 8, Oakland 3
Houston 7, Cleveland 2
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-4), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-2) at Toronto (Stripling 3-4), 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Detroit (Skubal 4-7), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (Duffy 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Richards 4-5) at Oakland (Irvin 6-7), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 2-3) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-2), 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore (López 2-10) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 5-3), 10:07 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 3-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-4), 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.