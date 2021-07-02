Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/02 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 12 5 .706
Chicago 10 8 .556
New York 8 9 .471 4
Washington 7 9 .438
Atlanta 6 9 .400 5
Indiana 1 16 .059 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 12 4 .750
Seattle 12 4 .750
Minnesota 8 7 .533
Dallas 8 9 .471
Phoenix 7 8 .467
Los Angeles 6 9 .400

___

Thursday's Games

Connecticut 86, Indiana 80

Friday's Games

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Washington at New York, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-03 03:59 GMT+08:00

