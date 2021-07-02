Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

US trade deficit increases to $71.2 billion in May

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER , AP Economics Writer, Associated Press
2021/07/02 22:03
A man watches as the Warnow-Dolphin container ship sails to PortMiami, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. The U.S. trade deficit widened ...

A man watches as the Warnow-Dolphin container ship sails to PortMiami, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. The U.S. trade deficit widened ...

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit widened in May as $71.2 billion as a small increase in exports was offset by a bigger rise in imports.

The Commerce Department reported Friday that the deficit rose 3.1% from the revised April deficit of $69.1 billion The U.S. trade deficit had hit a monthly record of $75 billion in March.

In May, exports of U.S. goods and services rose 0.6% to $206 billion. But that was offset by a 1.3% gain in imports which hit $277.3 billion.

Through the first five months of this year, the U.S. trade deficit totals $353.1 billion, up a sizable 45.8% from the deficit during the same period last year when Americans' appetite for imported goods was being held back by the pandemic.

This year, the improving U.S. economy has increased demand for imports while the rest of the world has been recovering more slowly, dampening demand for U.S. exports. The trade deficit is the gap between what America sells abroad and what the country imports.

The deficit in goods totaled $89.2 billion in May and this was offset by a smaller $17.9 billion surplus in services such as airline travel. Since the pandemic, the U.S. services surplus has been shrinking given the pandemic's impact on travel while the goods deficit has been rising as American consumption patterns were altered in favor of more goods purchases.

But analysts think that trend will revert back to more normal patterns in coming months as the impacts of the pandemic lessen.

“As pandemic distortions dissipate and global economies restart more completely, imports and exports will likely rebalance with support from services,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.

Updated : 2021-07-03 03:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
Taiwan to subject all overseas arrivals to 3 COVID tests
Taiwan to subject all overseas arrivals to 3 COVID tests
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier