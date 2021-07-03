Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/07/03 02:00
Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Friday, July 2, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;28;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;24;WSW;20;89%;79%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;42;31;Sunny and very warm;42;32;N;11;41%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;39;25;Very warm;38;23;W;26;28%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;26;21;Sunshine, pleasant;28;21;SSW;9;58%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A morning shower;21;12;Periods of sun;24;16;S;12;72%;70%;7

Anchorage, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;19;10;A couple of showers;16;10;W;11;72%;68%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;40;29;Mostly sunny, warm;39;28;SW;12;18%;6%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine, very hot;36;21;Very hot;37;21;N;14;26%;1%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;24;10;Clearing;23;12;SE;9;62%;1%;3

Athens, Greece;Hot with sunshine;36;24;Nice with sunshine;31;23;WSW;11;47%;27%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunshine;12;4;Plenty of sun;13;4;SSE;7;79%;0%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;47;30;Breezy and hot;46;28;WNW;26;12%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;33;24;A t-storm around;33;24;SW;8;66%;74%;11

Bangalore, India;A stray thunderstorm;31;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;21;WSW;14;73%;93%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;35;26;Mostly sunny and hot;37;27;SW;12;54%;34%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;27;21;Sunny and humid;27;22;ENE;16;71%;11%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;31;19;A p.m. t-storm;28;19;NE;10;81%;82%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A morning shower;26;17;Clouds and sun, nice;27;16;WSW;13;49%;36%;10

Berlin, Germany;A couple of showers;23;16;Partly sunny;22;15;NNW;11;64%;44%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;19;10;A thunderstorm;19;9;SE;11;66%;71%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;25;11;Sunny and nice;24;10;ESE;11;51%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy with some sun;21;16;Clouds and sun, nice;26;15;NW;18;52%;44%;9

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in the p.m.;23;14;Showers around;22;15;SW;7;79%;86%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;26;16;A shower and t-storm;26;16;NNE;7;64%;67%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;25;15;Partly sunny;28;15;NW;13;49%;41%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning sunny;15;1;Plenty of sunshine;14;3;NNW;9;70%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Very windy;32;18;Clouds and sun, nice;30;18;E;10;34%;23%;8

Busan, South Korea;Nice with some sun;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;24;SSW;14;77%;92%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;40;26;Sunny and hot;39;24;NW;15;24%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;16;14;Rain tapering off;17;12;WSW;22;67%;90%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;24;19;A thunderstorm;25;18;S;6;64%;71%;8

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;37;25;Partly sunny;35;26;SW;10;68%;73%;7

Chicago, United States;Some sun, pleasant;21;15;Sunny and warmer;30;22;W;13;49%;1%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Afternoon showers;31;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;27;SW;13;76%;84%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower;19;16;A couple of showers;22;16;SSE;7;79%;77%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;Mostly sunny;30;25;WNW;15;73%;12%;12

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;30;25;A t-storm in spots;31;22;ESE;12;49%;42%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;30;20;Breezy in the p.m.;30;20;S;22;62%;1%;8

Delhi, India;Hot, a p.m. shower;41;27;Mostly sunny and hot;39;30;WSW;15;48%;15%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;29;16;Turning out cloudy;34;17;S;10;39%;30%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;33;26;A thunderstorm;31;27;SSE;12;85%;75%;9

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;34;22;Nice with some sun;31;21;SSE;7;60%;4%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clearing;19;11;A couple of showers;19;12;SSE;19;87%;85%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;38;23;Partly sunny, warm;37;24;NNE;14;16%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;29;20;Breezy in the p.m.;30;21;W;23;56%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and hot;38;29;High clouds and hot;38;29;SSE;10;45%;33%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;24;7;Sunny and nice;24;6;ENE;8;20%;0%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;29;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;ENE;11;75%;54%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;Partly sunny;24;15;ENE;13;49%;3%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;35;26;A few showers, hot;36;27;S;9;66%;74%;10

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;A shower or two;32;27;SSE;13;79%;65%;7

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with a shower;31;24;Breezy;30;24;ENE;30;56%;78%;13

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy, less humid;29;23;Inc. clouds;30;24;W;10;58%;40%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warm with hazy sun;40;23;Partly sunny, warm;38;26;NW;16;38%;5%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Not as hot;28;21;A t-storm in spots;27;19;N;14;71%;57%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;ESE;11;71%;74%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;36;31;Plenty of sunshine;36;30;N;16;42%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;Sunny and pleasant;21;9;W;10;21%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;38;18;Mostly sunny;34;19;NW;13;12%;3%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;34;29;Windy, a p.m. shower;34;29;SW;28;60%;54%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy a.m. t-storms;24;20;Humid with t-storms;26;21;W;7;85%;90%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;39;30;Partly sunny;40;30;W;15;27%;4%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower and t-storm;27;17;A shower and t-storm;25;16;WNW;11;74%;85%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower and t-storm;31;27;Warm with a t-storm;33;26;NNE;15;67%;84%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;30;21;Mostly sunny;32;21;SW;9;54%;19%;8

Kolkata, India;A heavy thunderstorm;34;25;A t-storm or two;33;27;S;9;77%;87%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;N;8;79%;75%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;17;-5;Sunny and mild;15;-4;N;11;13%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Overcast, a t-storm;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;24;SW;9;83%;80%;3

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;18;16;Mostly sunny;18;16;SSE;11;73%;0%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;29;17;Not as warm;24;17;NW;11;76%;25%;6

London, United Kingdom;An afternoon shower;24;16;Showers;21;15;SSW;12;77%;89%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;30;19;Partly sunny;29;18;SSW;10;52%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;27;20;Sunny and nice;27;21;SE;10;73%;1%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;34;19;Sunny and very warm;34;19;WSW;10;30%;3%;11

Male, Maldives;Sun and clouds;31;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;29;NW;22;68%;81%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;A shower in the a.m.;28;23;NNE;6;82%;84%;4

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;A couple of t-storms;32;26;NNW;8;73%;93%;4

Melbourne, Australia;A couple of showers;14;6;Partly sunny, chilly;10;7;N;18;70%;67%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A couple of t-storms;20;13;A thunderstorm;19;13;NNE;8;74%;81%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm or two;29;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;SSW;10;74%;52%;13

Minsk, Belarus;A shower and t-storm;19;16;A shower;24;17;ENE;15;66%;83%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;34;25;A shower in places;30;24;SSW;24;70%;80%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;13;6;Plenty of sunshine;13;3;NNW;13;76%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;Cooler with showers;19;14;Decreasing clouds;21;14;NE;5;67%;44%;4

Moscow, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;21;17;Partly sunny;22;15;NE;12;65%;35%;5

Mumbai, India;A shower in the a.m.;32;28;A shower;32;27;SW;18;79%;82%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;Nice with some sun;23;11;SSE;10;64%;34%;8

New York, United States;Heavy thunderstorms;26;17;Showers/thunderstorm;19;16;NNW;13;84%;87%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;40;22;Plenty of sunshine;35;22;WSW;14;39%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;25;15;Some sun, pleasant;27;18;N;7;67%;30%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;27;25;Heavy p.m. showers;30;25;SW;9;75%;89%;5

Oslo, Norway;Plenty of sunshine;26;14;A couple of showers;29;16;SSE;9;47%;65%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A p.m. shower or two;22;12;A passing shower;23;12;ENE;13;68%;66%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A passing shower;29;25;Mostly sunny, nice;27;25;ESE;14;85%;71%;6

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;30;24;A couple of t-storms;29;24;NNE;9;83%;83%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;32;23;Afternoon showers;30;23;E;8;84%;100%;9

Paris, France;A p.m. shower or two;26;17;A couple of showers;23;17;SSW;10;64%;86%;4

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;19;10;High clouds;21;14;NE;13;59%;58%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny and hot;36;27;A t-storm or two;37;29;SSW;9;46%;68%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;29;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;ESE;16;76%;56%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A thunderstorm;34;23;Some wind and rain;32;25;E;28;70%;90%;3

Prague, Czech Republic;A few showers;16;13;Warmer;23;13;NE;8;60%;41%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;31;19;A little p.m. rain;27;20;ESE;16;71%;92%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Turning cloudy;20;8;A stray shower;21;7;SSW;13;46%;55%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and delightful;27;16;Sunny and nice;26;18;NNW;10;67%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Some sun returning;27;20;Morning showers;26;20;SSE;12;87%;100%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;A morning shower;17;8;Clouds and sun;15;10;WSW;10;78%;44%;4

Riga, Latvia;A shower and t-storm;26;17;A couple of showers;26;17;E;14;55%;66%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;Mostly sunny;24;17;W;9;64%;1%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;46;31;Mostly sunny and hot;46;30;N;16;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunshine and nice;31;20;Plenty of sun;32;20;WSW;11;40%;5%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning sunny;24;14;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;ENE;12;44%;2%;6

San Francisco, United States;A stray a.m. shower;20;16;Partly sunny;22;17;WSW;17;60%;9%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;27;18;A couple of t-storms;27;18;ENE;10;79%;84%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;A shower and t-storm;30;26;ESE;29;78%;76%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;16;A couple of t-storms;24;17;SW;8;99%;81%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;More sun than clouds;29;18;Sun and some clouds;30;18;S;15;20%;5%;14

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;16;3;High clouds;16;1;SSW;5;44%;0%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Windy this afternoon;32;25;Rain and wind;29;25;SE;43;86%;91%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;25;15;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;NNW;9;62%;27%;11

Seattle, United States;Clearing;27;16;Mostly sunny;27;16;N;9;51%;3%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Some sun, pleasant;31;21;Afternoon rain;26;20;SE;14;77%;94%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;29;25;Rain in the morning;31;25;SW;20;84%;94%;4

Singapore, Singapore;An afternoon shower;33;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;S;7;74%;71%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler;26;13;Breezy in the a.m.;24;13;W;21;54%;42%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower and t-storm;30;26;A thunderstorm;30;26;ENE;20;72%;75%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;Partly sunny;24;14;E;11;49%;2%;6

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;19;8;Sunshine;18;7;WSW;11;65%;2%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Hot, becoming breezy;37;26;Very hot;38;29;ESE;9;52%;37%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;Partly sunny;24;16;E;14;55%;2%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny and hot;40;26;Mostly sunny and hot;40;27;ESE;11;20%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Hot;35;21;Very hot;36;22;NNE;13;41%;16%;11

Tehran, Iran;Lots of sun, warm;38;28;Warm with sunshine;37;28;SSE;11;14%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;33;25;Sunny;33;25;WSW;16;54%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;33;20;Partly sunny;32;19;E;10;45%;28%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Humid with downpours;25;22;Downpours;29;21;NE;12;77%;100%;4

Toronto, Canada;Showers around;22;15;A passing shower;21;16;NNE;8;74%;66%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Not as hot;36;25;Mostly sunny, humid;31;26;E;13;61%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very warm;35;22;Sunny and very warm;35;24;S;13;32%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and drizzle;19;10;A stray t-shower;19;8;NE;9;65%;57%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;SW;8;56%;4%;8

Vienna, Austria;A shower or two;20;16;Partly sunny, warmer;26;14;NW;12;44%;41%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;33;25;Very hot;36;26;W;9;51%;30%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower and t-storm;24;16;A couple of showers;26;18;NE;13;58%;74%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm around;22;16;A couple of showers;21;16;NNW;14;85%;70%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;10;4;Sunny;13;7;N;16;79%;0%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;25;A couple of t-storms;32;25;W;9;74%;83%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, warm;35;20;Mostly sunny, warm;35;21;NE;8;30%;3%;11

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-07-03 03:56 GMT+08:00

