Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan postpones 4 referendums from August to December due to COVID

Votes will deal with referendum dates, pork imports, algal reef protection and nuclear energy

  477
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/02 20:33
CEC Chairman Lee Chin-yung announced a recall vote and the postponement of four referendums (CNA, CEC photo) 

CEC Chairman Lee Chin-yung announced a recall vote and the postponement of four referendums (CNA, CEC photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four referendums originally scheduled for Aug. 28 will take place on Dec. 18 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Central Election Commission (CEC) announced Friday (July 2).

Despite the postponements, a recall vote targeting the only legislator for the Taiwan Statebuilding Party, Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟), will take place in his Taichung City election district as planned on Aug. 28.

The four referendum questions deal with allowing plebiscites to be held on the same date as general elections, the legalization of the import of pork containing residues of the leanness drug ractopamine, the revival of the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City, and the protection of a coastal algal reef in Taoyuan City against plans for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving station.

The Kuomintang (KMT) has been vocal in defending the need for the referendums. On the first question, the opposition party argues that holding the plebiscites on the same day as elections will increase turnout and save costs.

Despite the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant having been mothballed for several years, the KMT still opposes government plans to turn Taiwan nuclear-free by 2025, while it has also condemned the opening of pork imports from the United States early this year.

The referendum question about the algal reef was launched by environmentalists, with the government trying to defuse the issue by proposing to move the LNG station further away.

Explaining the postponement of the votes, the CEC said Friday that factors such as the low COVID-19 vaccination rate and the need for many voters to travel back home to cast a ballot played a part in its decision, CNA reported. A total of 19.8 million people are eligible to vote, which would have caused a mass movement at a time when the coronavirus might still pose a danger, officials said.
referendum
referendum scheduling
Central Election Commission
CEC
Fourth Nuclear Power Plant
pork
ractopamine
algal reef
Referendum Act
KMT

RELATED ARTICLES

Decision on upcoming referendums expected soon
Decision on upcoming referendums expected soon
2021/07/02 14:22
Taiwan’s KMT will not congratulate CCP on 100th anniversary
Taiwan’s KMT will not congratulate CCP on 100th anniversary
2021/06/30 19:24
Taiwan ruling party calls out opposition's vaccine hypocrisy
Taiwan ruling party calls out opposition's vaccine hypocrisy
2021/06/28 16:01
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
2021/06/10 19:07
Taiwan intercepts US beef with excessive levels of ractopamine
Taiwan intercepts US beef with excessive levels of ractopamine
2021/06/08 13:42

Updated : 2021-07-03 03:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
Taiwan to subject all overseas arrivals to 3 COVID tests
Taiwan to subject all overseas arrivals to 3 COVID tests
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier