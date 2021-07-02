Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Scotland standout Gilmour joins Norwich on loan from Chelsea

By Associated Press
2021/07/02 19:17
FILE - In this Friday, June 18, 2021 file photo Scotland's Billy Gilmour waves to the fans after the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match betwe...
FILE - In this Friday, June 18, 2021 file photo Scotland's Billy Gilmour, left, and England's Raheem Sterling vie for the ball during the Euro 2020 so...

FILE - In this Friday, June 18, 2021 file photo Scotland's Billy Gilmour waves to the fans after the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match betwe...

FILE - In this Friday, June 18, 2021 file photo Scotland's Billy Gilmour, left, and England's Raheem Sterling vie for the ball during the Euro 2020 so...

NORWICH, England (AP) — Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, the breakout star for Scotland at the European Championship, signed a season-long loan to play for Norwich, his new club said Friday.

The 20-year-old Gilmour, named man of the match on his competitive debut for Scotland in a 0-0 draw with England, was competing for playing time at European champion Chelsea.

“I’ve been looking forward to coming here, playing as much as possible and helping Norwich City compete in the Premier League,” Gilmour said.

Gilmour has played 22 times for Chelsea and got a Champions League winner’s medal in May as an unused substitute in the final. Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0.

Days later he made his Scotland debut in a friendly against the Netherlands.

After impressing against England, Gilmour tested positive for COVID-19 and could not play against Croatia in Glasgow. Scotland exited Euro 2020 in a 3-1 loss.

Gilmour should start for newly promoted Norwich which won the second-tier Championship title with a midfield involving another prospect signed on a one-year loan. Oliver Skipp has since returned to Tottenham.

“We are delighted to bring Billy in because we’ve lost some players in that area,” said Norwich coach Daniel Farke, whose team begins the Premier League season against the past two champions, Liverpool and Man City.

Gilmour will team up with two more Scotland players — defender Grant Hanley and midfielder Kenny McLean, who missed Euro 2020 after being injured in Norwich’s last game of the season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-03 03:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
Taiwan to subject all overseas arrivals to 3 COVID tests
Taiwan to subject all overseas arrivals to 3 COVID tests
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
41 vendors at Taipei's Huannan Market test positive for COVID
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier
Xi vows to crush Taiwan independence, US Navy posts pic of Independence carrier