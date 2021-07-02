Recall of sole Taiwan Statebuilding Party legislator set for August

The Taiwan Statebuilding Party's only lawmaker, Chen Po-wei, faces a recall vote on Aug. 28 The Taiwan Statebuilding Party's only lawmaker, Chen Po-wei, faces a recall vote on Aug. 28 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The only member of the Taiwan Statebuilding Party out of 113 legislators will face a recall vote on Aug. 28, despite the postponement of four nationwide referendums scheduled on the same date due to COVID-19, reports said Friday (July 2).

The National Election Commission (NEC) announced Friday it was moving the four plebiscites to Dec. 18. Even so, the recall vote targeting lawmaker Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) will be held as scheduled in his Taichung City election district.

If 25 percent of the 291,122 eligible voters in the area support the recall and more citizens cast a ballot for the recall than against, he will lose his seat, CNA reported. The NEC accepted the application for a recall because it received 36,073 valid endorsements, more than the necessary minimum of 10 percent of eligible voters, though 7,906 signatures were not acceptable.

A Chen aide said the legislator and his team were prioritizing the fight against COVID-19.

Two similar recall votes at the beginning of the year showed divergent results. In Kaohsiung, independent city councilor Huang Chieh (黃捷) comfortably survived a vote, but in Taoyuan City, ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) City Councilor Wang Hao-yu (王浩宇) was ousted.

Both votes were seen as revenge for Kaohsiung City Mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) own recall defeat in June 2020. On Aug. 15, citizens in the southern town voted overwhelmingly to replace the recalled Kuomintang (KMT) mayor with DPP candidate Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁).