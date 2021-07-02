African leaders gather to pay respects to Kenneth Kaunda

Delegates from different parts of the world follow the proceedings, during the state funeral of Kenneth Kaunda, founding President of Zambia, in Lusak... Delegates from different parts of the world follow the proceedings, during the state funeral of Kenneth Kaunda, founding President of Zambia, in Lusaka, Zambia, Friday, July 2, 2021. Zambia’s first president Kenneth Kaunda died at the age of 97 in June. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Zambian President Edgar Lungu, centre, follows proceedings, during the state funeral of Kenneth Kaunda, founding President of Zambia, in Lusaka, Zambi... Zambian President Edgar Lungu, centre, follows proceedings, during the state funeral of Kenneth Kaunda, founding President of Zambia, in Lusaka, Zambia, Friday, July 2, 2021. Zambia’s first president Kenneth Kaunda died at the age of 97 in June. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, left, follows proceedings while seated next to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, during the state fune... Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, left, follows proceedings while seated next to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, during the state funeral of Kenneth Kaunda, in Lusaka, Zambia, Friday, July 2, 2021. Zambia’s first president Kenneth Kaunda died at the age of 97 in June. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

A pallbearer carries a portrait of Kenneth Kaunda , founding President of Zambia , during his State Funeral, in Lusaka, Zambia, Friday, July 2, 2021. ... A pallbearer carries a portrait of Kenneth Kaunda , founding President of Zambia , during his State Funeral, in Lusaka, Zambia, Friday, July 2, 2021. Zambia’s first president Kenneth Kaunda died at the age of 97 in June. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Members of the Zambian Defence Force take part in the proceedings during the state funeral of Kenneth Kaunda, founding President of Zambia, in Lusaka,... Members of the Zambian Defence Force take part in the proceedings during the state funeral of Kenneth Kaunda, founding President of Zambia, in Lusaka, Zambia, Friday, July 2, 2021. Zambia’s first president Kenneth Kaunda died at the age of 97 in June. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

A pallbearer carries a portrait of Kenneth Kaunda, founding President of Zambia , during his State Funeral, in Lusaka, Zambia, Friday, July 2, 2021. Z... A pallbearer carries a portrait of Kenneth Kaunda, founding President of Zambia , during his State Funeral, in Lusaka, Zambia, Friday, July 2, 2021. Zambia’s first president Kenneth Kaunda died at the age of 97 in June. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Kenneth Kaunda , founding President of Zambia , during his State Funeral, in Lusaka, Zambia, Friday, July 2, 2021. Zam... Pallbearers carry the coffin of Kenneth Kaunda , founding President of Zambia , during his State Funeral, in Lusaka, Zambia, Friday, July 2, 2021. Zambia’s first president Kenneth Kaunda died at the age of 97 in June. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Members of the Zambian army arrive to take up their positions at the State Funeral Service of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Founding President of the Republic of... Members of the Zambian army arrive to take up their positions at the State Funeral Service of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Founding President of the Republic of Zambia at showgrounds in Lusaka, Zambia, Friday, July, 2, 2021. Kaunda who ruled the country for 27 years died on Thursday, 17 June 2021, at the age of 97. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Members of the Zambian army perform at the State Funeral Service of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Founding President of the Republic of Zambia at showgrounds in ... Members of the Zambian army perform at the State Funeral Service of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Founding President of the Republic of Zambia at showgrounds in Lusaka, Zambia, Friday, July, 2, 2021. Kaunda who ruled the country for 27 years died on Thursday, 17 June 2021, at the age of 97.( AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

A member of the Zambian Army takes up his position at the State Funeral Service of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Founding President of the Republic of Zambia at ... A member of the Zambian Army takes up his position at the State Funeral Service of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Founding President of the Republic of Zambia at showgrounds in Lusaka, Zambia, Friday, July, 2, 2021. Kaunda who ruled the country for 27 years died on Thursday, 17 June 2021, at the age of 97. ( AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, signs the book of condolences, during the State Funeral Service of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Founding President of t... Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, signs the book of condolences, during the State Funeral Service of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Founding President of the Republic of Zambia at showgrounds in Lusaka, Zambia, Friday, July 2, 2021. Zambia’s first president Kenneth Kaunda died at the age of 97 in June. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa signs the book of condolences at the State Funeral Service of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Founding President of the Rep... South African President Cyril Ramaphosa signs the book of condolences at the State Funeral Service of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Founding President of the Republic of Zambia, in Lusaka, Zambia, Friday, July 2, 2021. Zambia’s first president Kenneth Kaunda died at the age of 97 in June. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa signs the book of condolences, during the State Funeral Service of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Founding President of th... South African President Cyril Ramaphosa signs the book of condolences, during the State Funeral Service of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Founding President of the Republic of Zambia at showgrounds in Lusaka, Zambia, Friday, July 2, 2021. Zambia’s first president Kenneth Kaunda died at the age of 97 in June. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, centre, and the Zimbabwean delegation wait to sign the book of condolences at the State Funeral Service of Dr... Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, centre, and the Zimbabwean delegation wait to sign the book of condolences at the State Funeral Service of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Founding President of the Republic of Zambia, in Lusaka, Zambia, Friday, July 2, 2021. Zambia’s first president Kenneth Kaunda died at the age of 97 last month. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

A health official and a soldier stand next to each other at the State Funeral Service of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Founding President of the Republic of Zamb... A health official and a soldier stand next to each other at the State Funeral Service of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Founding President of the Republic of Zambia at showgrounds in Lusaka, Zambia, Friday, July, 2, 2021. Kaunda who ruled the country for 27 years died on Thursday, 17 June 2021, at the age of 97. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Zambian President Edgar Lungu arrives at the State Funeral Service of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Founding President of the Republic of Zambia at showgrounds i... Zambian President Edgar Lungu arrives at the State Funeral Service of Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Founding President of the Republic of Zambia at showgrounds in Lusaka, Zambia, Friday, July, 2, 2021. Kaunda who ruled the country for 27 years died on Thursday, 17 June 2021, at the age of 97. ( AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

The vehicle carrying the casket of Founding President Kenneth Kaunda arrives for his State Funeral Service at showgrounds in Lusaka, Zambia, Friday, J... The vehicle carrying the casket of Founding President Kenneth Kaunda arrives for his State Funeral Service at showgrounds in Lusaka, Zambia, Friday, July 2, 2021. Zambia’s first president Kenneth Kaunda died at the age of 97 in June. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — African leaders have gathered with ordinary Zambians to attend a memorial service Friday for Kenneth Kaunda, the nation's founding president and champion of African nationalism.

The presidents of Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and Zimbabwe flew into Lusaka, the capital, to honor Kaunda, who died last month at 97.

Kaunda is remembered for leading Zambia to independence from British colonial rule in 1964 and backing nationalist movements that fought to bring majority rule to the southern African states of Angola, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Zambian President Edgar Lungu presided over the service at the National Heroes' Stadium where Kaunda's casket, draped in Zambia's flag, was brought in by a military guard.

As Zambia is battling a surge of COVID-19, those attending wore masks and kept a distance apart, preventing the stadium from filling to its capacity of 60,000.

Zambia, with a population of 18 million, has reported a cumulative total of 157,832 cases of COVID-19, including 2,271 deaths. Zambia's 7-day rolling average of daily deaths has doubled over the past two weeks from 0.15 deaths per 100,000 people on June 17 to 0.32 deaths per 100,000 people on July 1.

Since Kaunda's death on June 17 of pneumonia, Zambia’s military has flown his body to the country's 10 provinces so that people from all areas of the country could pay their respects.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday signed the official condolence book for Kaunda.

Kaunda is to be buried on July 7.