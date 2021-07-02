Kerry Logistics Network Secures Places Atop Institutional Investor Rankings, Recognised As "Most Honored Companies" for the Sixth Consecutive Year

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 2 July 2021 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is honoured to be recognised as one of the "Most Honored Companies" in Institutional Investor's annual All-Asia (ex-Japan) Executive Team rankings for the sixth consecutive year. It was also ranked in the top three in five categories under the Transportation sector.

Kerry Logistics Network and its key executives secured top three in the following categories, based on votes from buy-side analysts, money managers, and sell-side researchers at securities firms and financial institutions that cover the Asian region:

Best CEO – William Ma

Best CFO – Ellis Cheng

Best Investor Relations Professional – Iris Tsang

Best Investor Relations Program

William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "We are honoured to be recognised once again for our commitment to a proactive investor relations strategy. While it has been imperative to respond to the challenges brought by the pandemic, in terms of investor relations, we have remained steadfast in maintaining our transparency, stepping up communication with the investment community and addressing investors' concerns. Despite all the difficulties, we believe it is of paramount importance for us to keep our shareholders and investors up to date, particularly on Kerry Logistics Network's latest corporate developments, while providing comprehensive disclosure to our stakeholders to ensure we create value for all. We are grateful to Institutional Investor and the investment community for the long-term support, and we will continue doing our best in applying global best practices in our investor relations programme."

Kerry Logistics has received the "Most Honored Companies" accolade since 2016. The 2021 All-Asia (ex-Japan) Executive Team rankings were determined by the votes from over 4,000 investment professionals across 1,285 financial services firms. The survey covered several core areas, including "Financial Disclosure", "IR Services & Communications", "COVID-19 responses", "ESG", "CEO", "CFO" and "IR Professional".





About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$53 billion in 2020 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.





About Institutional Investor

Now entering its fifth decade, Institutional Investor has consistently distinguished itself among the world's foremost financial publications with groundbreaking journalism and incisive writing that provides essential intelligence for a global audience. In addition, Institutional Investor offers a host of proprietary research and rankings that serve as respected industry benchmarks.