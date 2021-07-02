Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan’s ‘fastest man’ to run at Tokyo Olympics

For first time since 1996, Taiwanese man will start in 100 meters

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/02 17:56
Hank Yang will start at the Tokyo Olympics in the 100 meters 

Hank Yang will start at the Tokyo Olympics in the 100 meters  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Athlete Hank Yang (楊俊瀚) — nicknamed “Taiwan’s fastest man” — has been selected to run in the 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics, reports said Friday (July 2).

His appearance at the event during the July 23 to Aug. 8 Olympic Games would be the first for a Taiwanese runner in 25 years, the Liberty Times reported. Yang was 51st out of 56 athletes whose selection was announced late Thursday (July 1) by the sport’s governing body, World Athletics.

The most recent Taiwanese sprinter to start in the men’s Olympic 100 meters was Huang Hsin-ping (黃信平) at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia.

Yang, 24, won gold in the 200 meters and bronze in the 100 meters at the 2017 Asian Championships, and gold in the 100 meters at the 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei. He is also Taiwan’s national record holder in the 100 and 200 meters.
Tokyo Olympics
Hank Yang
running
athlete
100 meters
Taiwan's fastest man

RELATED ARTICLES

Australia's softball squad arrives in Japan as Japan widens vaccine rollout
Australia's softball squad arrives in Japan as Japan widens vaccine rollout
2021/06/01 21:00
Taiwan doctor warns against high-intensity exercise with mask
Taiwan doctor warns against high-intensity exercise with mask
2021/05/28 14:00
Japan looks to extend Tokyo state of emergency to June 20, minister says
Japan looks to extend Tokyo state of emergency to June 20, minister says
2021/05/28 10:39
Olympics Games will go ahead even under state of emergency - IOC official
Olympics Games will go ahead even under state of emergency - IOC official
2021/05/23 10:20
Taiwan replaced as host of Tokyo Olympics final baseball qualifier
Taiwan replaced as host of Tokyo Olympics final baseball qualifier
2021/05/20 16:13

Updated : 2021-07-02 19:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP's 100th anniversary
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP's 100th anniversary