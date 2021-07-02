Taiwan’s ‘fastest man’ to run at Tokyo Olympics

Hank Yang will start at the Tokyo Olympics in the 100 meters Hank Yang will start at the Tokyo Olympics in the 100 meters (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Athlete Hank Yang (楊俊瀚) — nicknamed “Taiwan’s fastest man” — has been selected to run in the 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics, reports said Friday (July 2).

His appearance at the event during the July 23 to Aug. 8 Olympic Games would be the first for a Taiwanese runner in 25 years, the Liberty Times reported. Yang was 51st out of 56 athletes whose selection was announced late Thursday (July 1) by the sport’s governing body, World Athletics.

The most recent Taiwanese sprinter to start in the men’s Olympic 100 meters was Huang Hsin-ping (黃信平) at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia.

Yang, 24, won gold in the 200 meters and bronze in the 100 meters at the 2017 Asian Championships, and gold in the 100 meters at the 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei. He is also Taiwan’s national record holder in the 100 and 200 meters.