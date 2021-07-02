Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Details on death of Irishman on Taipei street emerge

Man refused to be tested for COVID despite symptoms, cause of death still uncertain

  1131
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/02 17:48
Irishman seen staggering in middle of road moments before collapsing. (Taipei City Police Department photo)

Irishman seen staggering in middle of road moments before collapsing. (Taipei City Police Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) provided some details on the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of an Irishman last weekend.

At about 8 p.m. on June 26, a 58-year-old Irishman was seen staggering on a street in the Ximending area of Taipei's Wanhua District before collapsing and lying motionless. Officers who arrived on the scene performed CPR but he died before reaching the hospital and tested positive for COVID-19 in a post mortem.

During a press conference on Friday (July 2), senior CECC health official Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) gave an update on the investigation into the man's death. Lo said the man had suffered from high blood pressure and hyperlipidemia, for which he had been receiving regular medical treatment, including prescription medication.

According to a friend, the man had a sore throat on June 21. At the time, his friend suggested he undergo rapid screening but he refused.

Lo said that an investigation is underway and the cause of the man's death has not been officially determined. He said it is not yet certain whether the man's death was caused by COVID-19.

A PCR test administered after his death revealed on June 28 that he was positive for COVID-19, with a Ct value of 33. Lo said that this indicates that his viral load at the time of his death was relatively low.

The man had reportedly been working in Taiwan for five to six years and had received an Alien Permanent Resident Certificate (APRC). According to FTV News, the man was living with his Taiwanese fiancee and had stepped out to make a purchase prior to his death.
Covid death
sudden death
COVID-19 death
coronavirus death
Wanhua
Ximending
Wanhua cluster

RELATED ARTICLES

Freddy Lim calls for more vaccine doses for Taipei's Wanhua
Freddy Lim calls for more vaccine doses for Taipei's Wanhua
2021/07/01 17:57
Taipei Agricultural Products cluster infection started with tea parlor visit in Wanhua
Taipei Agricultural Products cluster infection started with tea parlor visit in Wanhua
2021/06/29 13:08
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
2021/06/28 11:55
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
2021/06/27 20:52
Taiwan physician dies from COVID
Taiwan physician dies from COVID
2021/06/11 11:02

Updated : 2021-07-02 19:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP's 100th anniversary
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP's 100th anniversary