Taiwan welcomes Lithuania decision to set up representative office

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Friday (July 2) welcomed Lithuania’s plan to open up a representative office in Taiwan.

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that establishing a presence in Asia through trade is a priority during a meeting on Thursday with 62 Lithuanian diplomats abroad. He added the Baltic nation has opened an embassy in Australia and plans to set up offices in Taiwan, South Korea, and Singapore.

MOFA Spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said that Taiwan has always maintained an open and pragmatic approach to diplomacy, engaging with like-minded global partners and seeking opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation, CNA reported.

She said the Lithuanian government has repeatedly expressed its desire to boost exchanges and cooperation with Taiwan, including establishing a representative office. She added that MOFA welcomes this decision.

Relations between the two countries have grown increasingly close, as shown by Lithuania’s recent donation of 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan. Ou mentioned that Taiwan is optimistic about future bilateral ties and said MOFA will respect Lithuania’s legislative procedures for setting up an office in the East Asian nation.