Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan welcomes Lithuania decision to set up representative office

Baltic nation seeks to expand presence in Asia with Taiwan office

By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/02 16:49
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis (Twitter, Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis (Twitter, Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Friday (July 2) welcomed Lithuania’s plan to open up a representative office in Taiwan.

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that establishing a presence in Asia through trade is a priority during a meeting on Thursday with 62 Lithuanian diplomats abroad. He added the Baltic nation has opened an embassy in Australia and plans to set up offices in Taiwan, South Korea, and Singapore.

MOFA Spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said that Taiwan has always maintained an open and pragmatic approach to diplomacy, engaging with like-minded global partners and seeking opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation, CNA reported.

She said the Lithuanian government has repeatedly expressed its desire to boost exchanges and cooperation with Taiwan, including establishing a representative office. She added that MOFA welcomes this decision.

Relations between the two countries have grown increasingly close, as shown by Lithuania’s recent donation of 20,000 COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan. Ou mentioned that Taiwan is optimistic about future bilateral ties and said MOFA will respect Lithuania’s legislative procedures for setting up an office in the East Asian nation.
Lithuania
Taiwan
MOFA
Joanne Ou
Taiwan office
Lithuania-Taiwan relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Lithuania to set up offices in Taiwan, other Asian countries
Lithuania to set up offices in Taiwan, other Asian countries
2021/07/02 10:18
42 US senators urge talks on Free Trade Agreement with Taiwan
42 US senators urge talks on Free Trade Agreement with Taiwan
2021/07/01 18:09
Taiwan Army brigade carries out combat readiness exercise
Taiwan Army brigade carries out combat readiness exercise
2021/07/01 16:11
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
2021/07/01 13:33
Xi Jinping rehashes 'one China' principle in CCP centennial speech
Xi Jinping rehashes 'one China' principle in CCP centennial speech
2021/07/01 13:20

Updated : 2021-07-02 19:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP's 100th anniversary
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP's 100th anniversary