Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

CECC warns of COVID hotzone around Taipei Huannan Market

People who recently visited market and have symptoms should get tested immediately

  1346
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/02 16:26
(Google Maps image)

(Google Maps image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is calling on people who have recently visited a hot spot in Taipei around a wholesale market and have symptoms of COVID-19 to immediately go to a community rapid screening station.

On Friday morning (July 2), Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) announced that 41 vendors at Huannan Market in Taipei's Wanhua District had tested positive with PCR tests for COVID-19. At a press conference that afternoon, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced the center will send text message telling people who visited the Huannan Market area from June 8 to July 1 and are experiencing COVID symptoms to immediately go to a local rapid screening station for testing.

Chen displayed a map showing the location of the market and surrounding hot zone. He explained the zone extends to Wanban Bridge in the north, Xizang Road in the east, Huacui Bridge in the south, and the Xinbeihuanhe Expressway in the west.

The CECC head emphasized that people who have been in this zone since June 8 and have experienced fever, respiratory symptoms, diarrhea, or problems with their sense of smell and taste, should either consult a physician or go to a community rapid screening station for testing.

He said that anyone receiving a text warning who feels unwell must wear a surgical mask and seek medical treatment as soon as possible. When seeking medical attention, they should proactively inform doctors of their recent movements and the people they have come in contact with.

A list of community testing centers can be found on the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control website.

CECC warns of COVID hotzone around Taipei Huannan Market
Map shows hot zone around Huannan Market. (CECC image)
hotspots
cluster infection
cluster infections
community transmission
local cases
Huannan Market
TAPMC cluster infection

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
2021/07/01 13:14
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
2021/06/30 15:50
Delta cluster infection rises to 14 in south Taiwan
Delta cluster infection rises to 14 in south Taiwan
2021/06/29 16:23
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
2021/06/29 15:54
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
2021/06/29 14:27

Updated : 2021-07-02 19:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP's 100th anniversary
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP's 100th anniversary