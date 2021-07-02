CECC warns of COVID hotzone around Taipei Huannan Market

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is calling on people who have recently visited a hot spot in Taipei around a wholesale market and have symptoms of COVID-19 to immediately go to a community rapid screening station.

On Friday morning (July 2), Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) announced that 41 vendors at Huannan Market in Taipei's Wanhua District had tested positive with PCR tests for COVID-19. At a press conference that afternoon, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced the center will send text message telling people who visited the Huannan Market area from June 8 to July 1 and are experiencing COVID symptoms to immediately go to a local rapid screening station for testing.

Chen displayed a map showing the location of the market and surrounding hot zone. He explained the zone extends to Wanban Bridge in the north, Xizang Road in the east, Huacui Bridge in the south, and the Xinbeihuanhe Expressway in the west.

The CECC head emphasized that people who have been in this zone since June 8 and have experienced fever, respiratory symptoms, diarrhea, or problems with their sense of smell and taste, should either consult a physician or go to a community rapid screening station for testing.

He said that anyone receiving a text warning who feels unwell must wear a surgical mask and seek medical treatment as soon as possible. When seeking medical attention, they should proactively inform doctors of their recent movements and the people they have come in contact with.

A list of community testing centers can be found on the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control website.



Map shows hot zone around Huannan Market. (CECC image)