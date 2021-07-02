Hasan Ali and Mohammad Rizwan get PCB's top contracts

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistan Cricket Board has awarded fast bowler Hasan Ali and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan with the top category A contracts for the 2021-22 season.

Ali missed out the PCB contract last year due to injury but made a stunning comeback to international cricket late last year during the home series against South Africa.

The notable players who missed out on this year’s contract include Asad Shafiq, Haider Ali, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood and Usman Shinwari.

However, the PCB said that all these players will remain in the selectors’ plan for the season ahead and have the opportunity to be considered for the 2022-23 season contracts.

“Due to the competitive nature of the central contract system, nine players have sadly missed out on this occasion,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said. “The door remains firmly open for these players and they will continue to remain in the plans of the selectors.”

