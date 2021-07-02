Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hasan Ali and Mohammad Rizwan get PCB's top contracts

By Associated Press
2021/07/02 15:50
Hasan Ali and Mohammad Rizwan get PCB's top contracts

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistan Cricket Board has awarded fast bowler Hasan Ali and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan with the top category A contracts for the 2021-22 season.

Ali missed out the PCB contract last year due to injury but made a stunning comeback to international cricket late last year during the home series against South Africa.

The notable players who missed out on this year’s contract include Asad Shafiq, Haider Ali, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood and Usman Shinwari.

However, the PCB said that all these players will remain in the selectors’ plan for the season ahead and have the opportunity to be considered for the 2022-23 season contracts.

“Due to the competitive nature of the central contract system, nine players have sadly missed out on this occasion,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said. “The door remains firmly open for these players and they will continue to remain in the plans of the selectors.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-02 19:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP's 100th anniversary
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP's 100th anniversary