Taiwan airport sets up 10 COVID testing stations

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport has set up 10 COVID testing sites for arriving passengers Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport has set up 10 COVID testing sites for arriving passengers (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After Taiwan introduced new requirements for arriving passengers Friday (July 2) to prevent the Delta variant of COVID-19 from entering the country, Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport set up 10 more testing stations so as not to hold up arrivals.

Though an outbreak of the Delta variant in the southern county of Pingtung seems to have been contained, all arrivals from overseas are now required to undergo at least three COVID tests during their first 14 days in the country.

Nevertheless, fewer than 100 passengers arrived on the first two flights Friday afternoon, allowing COVID testing to proceed smoothly, CNA reported. Flights from South Korea and Hong Kong brought a total of 55 passengers around noon.

The airport had set up five testing points at each of its two terminals, with 60 staff members on hand to assist travelers and conduct tests. Each test took between three and four minutes, with five passengers being tested simultaneously.

Travelers who were tested were identified with a sticker, allowing them to board transport to their quarantine location, where they were informed of the test result within 24 hours, officials said.

During the afternoon, the number of passengers arriving each hour was less than 200. Traffic was expected to reach a peak between 9 and 10 p.m., with an estimated 289 passengers scheduled to enter Taiwan during that hour.