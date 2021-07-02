Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By Associated Press
2021/07/02 14:32
Lucy Mbewe, a traditional birth attendant attends to a pregnant woman at her home, in Simika Village, Chiradzulu, southern Malawi on Sunday, May 23, 2...
Switzerland's Marc Hirschi lays on the side of the road after crashing during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 197.8 kilometers...
A riot policeman stands atop an armored vehicle during a protest against the proposal of an anti-terrorism law and reform of the penal code at the Che...
Belgium supporters watch the Euro 2020 championship round of 16 soccer match between Belgium and Portugal being played in Seville, Spain, in Brussels,...
Syrian refugee Ibrahim al-Hussein, an amputee swimmer who lost his leg during the war in Syria, dives during a training at the Olympic Aquatic Centre,...
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, accompanied by tour guide Alessandro Conforti, right, and Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy to the Holy...
A Muslim burial of a COVID-19 victim takes place at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg late Sunday, June 27, 2021. South Africa has reintroduced to...
A person with a rainbow colored face mask attends a pride rally for visibility and freedom in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, June 26, 2021. More than one ...
Switzerland's goalkeeper Yann Sommer, right, saves a penalty from France's Kylian Mbappe during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match be...
Serena Williams of the US falls to the ground during the women's singles first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus on day two of the ...

JUNE 25 – JULY 1, 2021

From injuries ending competitions at Wimbledon and the Tour de France to the Euros soccer championships continuing across the continent, as well as COVID-19 continuing to restrict lives in South Africa, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Bernat Armangue in Madrid.

Updated : 2021-07-02 19:17 GMT+08:00

