AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Serena Williams of the US falls to the ground during the women's singles first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus on day two of the ... Serena Williams of the US falls to the ground during the women's singles first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Switzerland's goalkeeper Yann Sommer, right, saves a penalty from France's Kylian Mbappe during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match be... Switzerland's goalkeeper Yann Sommer, right, saves a penalty from France's Kylian Mbappe during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at National Arena stadium, Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Daniel Mihailescu/Pool Photo via AP)

A person with a rainbow colored face mask attends a pride rally for visibility and freedom in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, June 26, 2021. More than one ... A person with a rainbow colored face mask attends a pride rally for visibility and freedom in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, June 26, 2021. More than one year after the outbreak of the corona pandemic, the community is confronted with a threatening situation for LGBTQIA+ people in Europe, the vanishing of queer safe spaces and an ongoing fight for visibility. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A Muslim burial of a COVID-19 victim takes place at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg late Sunday, June 27, 2021. South Africa has reintroduced to... A Muslim burial of a COVID-19 victim takes place at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg late Sunday, June 27, 2021. South Africa has reintroduced tough restrictions including a ban on alcohol sales and an extended nightly curfew as it fights a fast-increasing surge of COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Ali Greeff)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, accompanied by tour guide Alessandro Conforti, right, and Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy to the Holy... Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, accompanied by tour guide Alessandro Conforti, right, and Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy to the Holy See Patrick Connell, left, gets a tour of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican in Rome, Monday, June 28, 2021. Blinken is on a week long trip in Europe traveling to Germany, France and Italy. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Syrian refugee Ibrahim al-Hussein, an amputee swimmer who lost his leg during the war in Syria, dives during a training at the Olympic Aquatic Centre,... Syrian refugee Ibrahim al-Hussein, an amputee swimmer who lost his leg during the war in Syria, dives during a training at the Olympic Aquatic Centre, in Athens, on Wednesday , June 30, 2021. Ibrahim al-Hussein will be part of a Refugee Paralympic Team for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games as the International Paralympic Committee announce Wednesday. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Belgium supporters watch the Euro 2020 championship round of 16 soccer match between Belgium and Portugal being played in Seville, Spain, in Brussels,... Belgium supporters watch the Euro 2020 championship round of 16 soccer match between Belgium and Portugal being played in Seville, Spain, in Brussels, Sunday, June 27, 2021. Belgium won 1-0. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

A riot policeman stands atop an armored vehicle during a protest against the proposal of an anti-terrorism law and reform of the penal code at the Che... A riot policeman stands atop an armored vehicle during a protest against the proposal of an anti-terrorism law and reform of the penal code at the Cheikh Anta Diop University campus in Dakar, Senegal, Friday, June 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Switzerland's Marc Hirschi lays on the side of the road after crashing during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 197.8 kilometers... Switzerland's Marc Hirschi lays on the side of the road after crashing during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 197.8 kilometers (122.9 miles) with start in Brest and finish in Landerneau, France, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Lucy Mbewe, a traditional birth attendant attends to a pregnant woman at her home, in Simika Village, Chiradzulu, southern Malawi on Sunday, May 23, 2... Lucy Mbewe, a traditional birth attendant attends to a pregnant woman at her home, in Simika Village, Chiradzulu, southern Malawi on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Health officials in Malawi say fewer women are getting prenatal care amid the COVID-19 pandemic. At risk are the developing country's gains on its poor rate of maternal deaths. (AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi)

JUNE 25 – JULY 1, 2021

From injuries ending competitions at Wimbledon and the Tour de France to the Euros soccer championships continuing across the continent, as well as COVID-19 continuing to restrict lives in South Africa, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Bernat Armangue in Madrid.

