Apple, Intel will be first to use TSMC’s 3 nm chips

Commercial output of next-gen chips slated for latter half of 2022

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/02 15:20
TSMC Tainan office building (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Apple and Intel will become the first companies to use Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s (TSMC) upcoming 3 nm chips, Nikkei reported.

Both U.S. companies are currently testing chip designs with TSMC’s 3 nm process technology, several sources told the outlet. Commercial output for these next-gen chips is slated for the latter half of 2022.

TSMC and Samsung’s 5 nm chips are currently the most advanced chips available commercially. TSMC’s 3 nm process (N3) is a complete node improvement over its 5 nm tech, which the company says will boost computing speeds by up to 15 percent, with up to 30 percent power reduction compared to its 5 nm process.

Sources told Nikkei that Apple’s iPad would likely be the first to utilize TSMC’s 3 nm chips. Intel is collaborating with TSMC on at least two 3 nm projects to design CPUs for notebooks and data center servers, the report said. Volume production for these Intel chips is targeted for the end of 2022 at the earliest.

One source said to the paper that currently, Intel has more chips planned than Apple. TSMC did not comment on the report. Intel told Nikkei that it is working with TSMC on products slated for 2023 but did not specify which chips it would be using, while Apple did not respond for comment.
