Penghu fireworks festival in Taiwan canceled

COVID epidemic to blame for first cancellation in 19 years

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/02 15:25
Penghu International Fireworks Festival has been canceled for the first time in nearly two decades. (Facebook, PIFF photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's offshore island county of Penghu has canceled its fireworks festival because of COVID-19.

It is one of many events the island has had to postpone or cancel because of the nationwide Level 3 alert, which has been extended to at least July 12. The Penghu tourism department confirmed in a press release Wednesday (June 30) that the Penghu International Fireworks Festival had been canceled.

The organizers of the two-month event had partnered with LINE Corporation for the first time. It started April 22 and was set to end June 28. By the time it was postponed on May 10, 140,000 people had already visited Penghu to see shows.

This is the first time in 19 years organizers have canceled the event. Other events, such as the annual beachside wedding party in September and kite festival in October, have been postponed.

However, the online raffle for the fireworks festival will stay open until Dec. 29, with cute LINE-themed products as prizes. For more details, visit the event Facebook page.
