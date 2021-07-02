Ex-Sheffield U player Montgomery named coach in A-League

SYDNEY (AP) — Former Premier League player Nick Montgomery has been named as the new head coach of the A-League's Central Coast Mariners.

The ex-Sheffield United defensive midfielder, who played for the Mariners between 2012 and 2017 after moving from England, replaces Alen Stajcic on a two-year deal.

Stajcic walked away from the club last month after guiding the Mariners to a third-place finish and their first playoff appearance in seven years.

Since retiring as a player, which included 349 matches for Sheffield United from 2000 to 2012, Montgomery has spent the past two seasons in charge of the Mariners’ youth teams.

