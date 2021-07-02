Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ex-Sheffield U player Montgomery named coach in A-League

By Associated Press
2021/07/02 13:59
Ex-Sheffield U player Montgomery named coach in A-League

SYDNEY (AP) — Former Premier League player Nick Montgomery has been named as the new head coach of the A-League's Central Coast Mariners.

The ex-Sheffield United defensive midfielder, who played for the Mariners between 2012 and 2017 after moving from England, replaces Alen Stajcic on a two-year deal.

Stajcic walked away from the club last month after guiding the Mariners to a third-place finish and their first playoff appearance in seven years.

Since retiring as a player, which included 349 matches for Sheffield United from 2000 to 2012, Montgomery has spent the past two seasons in charge of the Mariners’ youth teams.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-02 19:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP's 100th anniversary
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP's 100th anniversary