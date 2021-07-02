Taiwan's Kenting warns drivers to slow down for butterflies

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Drivers passing through the southern seaside town of Kenting have been warned to slow down to avoid hitting purple crow butterflies, reports said Friday (July 2).

The insect is one of the few types of butterfly that mass migrate, flying between southern and central Miaoli County.

As they have been spotted on busy roads, Kenting National Park management asked drivers to take care and avoid “butterfly traffic crashes," CNA reported. The maximum speed limit should be 50 kilometers per hour, park officials cautioned.

Experts said that after a period of rain, butterflies travel southward to the Hengchun Peninsula where Kenting is located. They then head east to Taitung County before rounding Taiwan’s southern tip and moving back up the west coast to land near Kenting, presumably in search of the honey plant.

So many butterflies have arrived this season that plants and trees have been turned into “butterfly trees,” park officials said. The phenomenon occurs frequently in July, but only after considerable rain.