Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan's Kenting warns drivers to slow down for butterflies

Purple crow butterflies move into Hengchun Peninsula after rain

  484
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/02 14:41
A "butterfly tree" covered in purple crow butterflies. (CNA, Kenting National Park photo) 

A "butterfly tree" covered in purple crow butterflies. (CNA, Kenting National Park photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Drivers passing through the southern seaside town of Kenting have been warned to slow down to avoid hitting purple crow butterflies, reports said Friday (July 2).

The insect is one of the few types of butterfly that mass migrate, flying between southern and central Miaoli County.

As they have been spotted on busy roads, Kenting National Park management asked drivers to take care and avoid “butterfly traffic crashes," CNA reported. The maximum speed limit should be 50 kilometers per hour, park officials cautioned.

Experts said that after a period of rain, butterflies travel southward to the Hengchun Peninsula where Kenting is located. They then head east to Taitung County before rounding Taiwan’s southern tip and moving back up the west coast to land near Kenting, presumably in search of the honey plant.

So many butterflies have arrived this season that plants and trees have been turned into “butterfly trees,” park officials said. The phenomenon occurs frequently in July, but only after considerable rain.
butterfly
butterflies
purple crow butterflies
Kenting
Kenting National Park
Hengchun Peninsula

RELATED ARTICLES

Oil spill hits Taiwan's Kenting, threatens wildlife
Oil spill hits Taiwan's Kenting, threatens wildlife
2021/06/28 13:49
Resort in Taiwan's Kenting delays salaries amid pandemic
Resort in Taiwan's Kenting delays salaries amid pandemic
2021/06/15 14:15
7 beaches in southern Taiwan to close after visitors found flouting mask mandate
7 beaches in southern Taiwan to close after visitors found flouting mask mandate
2021/05/23 16:44
School holds underwater graduation in southern Taiwan
School holds underwater graduation in southern Taiwan
2021/05/06 17:12
US military plane appears to fly over southern Taiwan
US military plane appears to fly over southern Taiwan
2021/02/01 16:48

Updated : 2021-07-02 19:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP's 100th anniversary
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP's 100th anniversary