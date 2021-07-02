Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports 57 local COVID cases, 15 deaths

Total COVID death toll goes up to 676, with 668 from local infections

  3593
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/02 14:32
(Taiwan News, Venice Tang image)

(Taiwan News, Venice Tang image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (July 2) reported 57 new local COVID-19 cases, a 21 percent increase from the number reported on Thursday (July 1).

At a press briefing on Friday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 58 new coronavirus cases, including 57 local cases and one imported one. He also announced 15 deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 676.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 25 males and 32 females between the ages of five and 90, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from June 22 to July 1. Of these cases, 29 were found in Taipei City, 15 in New Taipei City, four in Hsinchu County, three each in Taoyuan City and Keelung City, two in Taichung City, and one in Hsinchu City.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of these cases, 28 are from known sources, six are from unknown sources, and 23 are still under investigation. Related investigations are ongoing.

COVID deaths

Chen said the 15 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Friday include eight men and seven women between the ages of 40 and 80. The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 25 to June 21.

The dates of diagnosis ranged between May 28 and June 28, while the dates of death ranged from June 3-30.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that of the 13,605 cases announced between May 11 and June 30, 10,347 have been released from quarantine. This means the ratio of those released from isolation has reached 76.1 percent of confirmed cases.

Imported cases

According to Chen, Friday's sole imported case is a Taiwanese woman in her 50s, case No. 14,975, who returned to Taiwan from Hungary on June 28. As she had applied to attend a funeral on July 1, the health department tested her for the coronavirus, and she was diagnosed on July 2.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 1,411,572 COVID-19 tests, with 1,395,446 coming back negative. Out of the 14,911 confirmed cases, 1,176 were imported, 13,682 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 103 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 676 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 668 deaths from local infections, 343 were in New Taipei City, 256 in Taipei, 21 in Keelung, 20 in Taoyuan, 11 in Changhua County, five in Hsinchu County, four in Taichung City, two each in Yilan County and Hualien County, and one each in Miaoli, Taitung, and Yunlin counties and Kaohsiung City. The eight other deaths were imported cases.
Covid cases
Covid infections
coronavirus cases
coronavirus infections
COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 infections

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
2021/07/01 16:07
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
2021/07/01 14:35
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
2021/07/01 13:14
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
2021/06/30 15:50
New Taipei City confirms 5 COVID cases at retail center
New Taipei City confirms 5 COVID cases at retail center
2021/06/30 15:05

Updated : 2021-07-02 19:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP's 100th anniversary
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP's 100th anniversary