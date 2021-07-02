Alexa
Decision on upcoming referendums expected soon

Spread of COVID-19 a strong concern ahead of 4 plebiscites scheduled for Aug. 28

  618
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/02 14:22
Protest against imports of pork containing ractopamine. (Facebook, Chiang Wan-an photo)

Protest against imports of pork containing ractopamine. (Facebook, Chiang Wan-an photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) is holding a meeting Thursday afternoon (July 2) to decide whether to proceed with the four referendums scheduled for Aug. 28.

The CEC stated that it will convene at 2:30 p.m. to determine whether the plebiscites should be postponed because of the COVID outbreak. The commission will vote and decide on the matter in accordance with Article 24 of the Referendum Law and Article 66 of the Public Election Law, CNA reported.

CEC Chairman Lee Chin-yung (李進勇) will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. to announce the decision. The four referendums are about pork imports, reef protection, referendum scheduling, and the construction of a fourth nuclear power plant.

The opposition Kuomintang (KMT) has been leading the promotional campaigns on these issues since last year.
