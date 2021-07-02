Alexa
Portuguese parliament backs Taiwan's international participation

Portugal-Taiwan Friendship Group calls on global organizations to include Taiwan

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/02 13:55
Portugal-Taiwan Friendship Group held event on Thursday.

Portugal-Taiwan Friendship Group held event on Thursday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Portuguese Assembly’s Portugal-Taiwan Friendship Group held an event on Thursday (July 1) to show support for Taiwan, during which it advocated for the East Asian nation’s international participation.

Nearly 30 assembly members attended the social gathering, including Portugal-Taiwan Friendship Group Chairman Paulo Rios de Oliveira, Vice Chairman Antonio Gameiro, and politicians from the Socialist Party, Social Democratic Party, and People-Animals-Nature Party, CNA reported.

Oliveira reiterated the group’s support for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations. Meanwhile, Taiwan’s envoy to Portugal Vivia Chang (張俊菲) said that Taiwan’s campaign to join the World Health Assembly this year has won international support, including from many European countries and their pro-Taiwan parliamentary groups.

Chang added that Taiwan and Portugal share the same values, such as democracy, freedom, human rights, and the rule of law. These ideals will help maintain peace and stability in the world and in the Indo-Pacific region, she said.

There are numerous “Formosa Clubs” throughout Africa, Europe, Latin America, West Asia, the Indo-Pacific, and the Caribbean.
Portugal
Portugal-Taiwan Friendship Group
Taiwan international participation
Vivia Chang

