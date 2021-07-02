AP Week in Pictures: North America

Christopher Williams and his husband Ed Stallsworth kiss while marching with the Pride Puppets at the Queer Liberation March on Sunday, June 27, 2021,... Christopher Williams and his husband Ed Stallsworth kiss while marching with the Pride Puppets at the Queer Liberation March on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

A female broad-headed skink opens her mouth, along Hog Bayou, part of the Wax Lake Delta system, in St. Mary Parish, La., Wednesday, April 21, 2021. O... A female broad-headed skink opens her mouth, along Hog Bayou, part of the Wax Lake Delta system, in St. Mary Parish, La., Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Older wetlands in areas surveyed by Delta-X aircraft are more diverse, their soil rich with humus from generations of plants. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Comedian Bill Cosby, center, and spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, right, approach members of the media gathered outside Cosby's home in Elkins Park, Pa., We... Comedian Bill Cosby, center, and spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, right, approach members of the media gathered outside Cosby's home in Elkins Park, Pa., Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sex assault conviction. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Pablo Gomez splashes water on his face during the men's 20000-meter race walk at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 26, 2021, in S... Pablo Gomez splashes water on his face during the men's 20000-meter race walk at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Springfield, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Marianela Rojas, right, and Darcy Medina, second from right, pray and cry after turning themselves in after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border Tuesday, J... Marianela Rojas, right, and Darcy Medina, second from right, pray and cry after turning themselves in after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. Two days after The Associated Press witnessed Rojas' dramatic crossing, she was out of detention and rushing to catch a bus out of town. Between frantic phone calls from a shelter to loved ones unaware of her whereabouts, the 54-year-old recounted how a few years ago she was forced to flee hardship in western Venezuela, leaving behind a paid-off home and once solid career as an elementary school teacher for a fresh start in Ecuador. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Six-month-old Thyme Allen turns and begins to float with the help of swimming instructor Tracey Panzer-Michelle during an infant survival swim class T... Six-month-old Thyme Allen turns and begins to float with the help of swimming instructor Tracey Panzer-Michelle during an infant survival swim class Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Ariana Hevia, of New Orleans, center, stands with Sean Wilt, left, on Friday, June 25, 2021, near the Champlain Towers South condo building after it p... Ariana Hevia, of New Orleans, center, stands with Sean Wilt, left, on Friday, June 25, 2021, near the Champlain Towers South condo building after it partially collapsed on Thursday in Surfside, Fla., north of Miami. Hevia's mother, Cassondra Billedeau-Stratton, lived in the building and is listed among those who died in the collapse. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Search and rescue personnel work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of people remain missing after it partiall... Search and rescue personnel work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of people remain missing after it partially collapsed the week before, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw warms up in the bullpen prior to a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, June 27, 2021, ... Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw warms up in the bullpen prior to a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Jennifer Starr Dodd, center, and other supporters react to the sentencing of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George ... Jennifer Starr Dodd, center, and other supporters react to the sentencing of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, Friday, June 25, 2021, at George Floyd Square where Floyd was killed, in Minneapolis. Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

JUNE 25 - JULY 1, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from the North American region.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

