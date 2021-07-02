Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: North America

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/02 13:07
Jennifer Starr Dodd, center, and other supporters react to the sentencing of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George ...
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw warms up in the bullpen prior to a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, June 27, 2021, ...
Search and rescue personnel work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of people remain missing after it partiall...
Ariana Hevia, of New Orleans, center, stands with Sean Wilt, left, on Friday, June 25, 2021, near the Champlain Towers South condo building after it p...
Six-month-old Thyme Allen turns and begins to float with the help of swimming instructor Tracey Panzer-Michelle during an infant survival swim class T...
Marianela Rojas, right, and Darcy Medina, second from right, pray and cry after turning themselves in after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border Tuesday, J...
Pablo Gomez splashes water on his face during the men's 20000-meter race walk at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 26, 2021, in S...
Comedian Bill Cosby, center, and spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, right, approach members of the media gathered outside Cosby's home in Elkins Park, Pa., We...
A female broad-headed skink opens her mouth, along Hog Bayou, part of the Wax Lake Delta system, in St. Mary Parish, La., Wednesday, April 21, 2021. O...
Christopher Williams and his husband Ed Stallsworth kiss while marching with the Pride Puppets at the Queer Liberation March on Sunday, June 27, 2021,...

JUNE 25 - JULY 1, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from the North American region.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

Updated : 2021-07-02 19:14 GMT+08:00

