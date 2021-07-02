Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC fails to meet sustainability objectives

TSMC using more water, creating more waste due to increased production

  910
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/02 13:28
TSMC logo (Reuters photo)

TSMC logo (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) was unable to achieve its sustainability goals for water usage and waste creation last year due to increased production of its advanced 5 nm process chips.

TSMC’s water, electricity, and raw materials usage all increased for the third year in a row, according to the company’s latest corporate sustainability report. The upped demand was due to the construction of new fabs, in addition to ramped up production for the company’s 5 nm chips, according to Nikkei.

The Taiwanese company was only able to reduce the amount of water used during wafer fabrication by 8.9 percent, which fell short of its target, a 10 percent decrease, according to the TSMC report. Nikkei pointed out that TSMC’s daily water usage had jumped 25 percent to 193,000 tons in 2020.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker generated 1.01 kg of waste per wafer last year, missing its goal of producing 0.88 kg or less per unit. TSMC said the uptick in waste was due to higher demand for cleaning and optimization operations associated with the commercialization of new chips.

TSMC said it achieved its target of obtaining 7.6 percent of its energy through renewables in 2020 and added that it is set to meet its objective of having 25 percent of its energy requirements met by renewables by 2030. The company report showed the contract manufacturer used 16,900 GWh of electricity last year, an almost 18-percent bump from 2019.

The company report also noted shortages in water and electricity as two substantial operational risks going forward. TSMC is building a water recycling plant in Tainan that is expected to start operations later this year and will be able to supply half of the company’s daily water needs for manufacturing.

Taiwan had been struggling with its worst drought in over 50 years, which was in danger of affecting the semiconductor industry. However, the plum rains that fell last month significantly eased the pressure on the country’s water supply.
TSMC
TSMC sustainability
TSMC corporate sustainability report 2020

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s TSMC, Foxconn, Inventec ranked amid top 100 intelligent manufacturers
Taiwan’s TSMC, Foxconn, Inventec ranked amid top 100 intelligent manufacturers
2021/07/01 15:59
Vaccine import bid by Buddhist Tzu Chi group receives Taiwan government support
Vaccine import bid by Buddhist Tzu Chi group receives Taiwan government support
2021/07/01 13:53
Taiwan, TSMC, Foxconn founder sign legal paperwork to import vaccine doses
Taiwan, TSMC, Foxconn founder sign legal paperwork to import vaccine doses
2021/06/26 13:20
TSMC says central Taiwan 2 nm fab plans remain unchanged
TSMC says central Taiwan 2 nm fab plans remain unchanged
2021/06/24 16:10
Taiwan’s TSMC to prioritize Apple, car chips in 3rd quarter
Taiwan’s TSMC to prioritize Apple, car chips in 3rd quarter
2021/06/23 13:09

Updated : 2021-07-02 19:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Firefighter, Indonesian caregiver among 4 killed in quarantine hotel fire in central Taiwan
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
Taiwan reports 47 local COVID cases, 13 deaths
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
COVID-positive 'Sweet Potato Grandma' failed to register customers in southern Taiwan
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan sets another record low in cases since start of Level 3 alert
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
US, Japan running secret war games to prep for China-Taiwan conflict
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP's 100th anniversary
Taiwanese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP's 100th anniversary